Conmebol fines Boca Juniors for racist gestures by fans in game against Corinthians for Libertadores | international football

Conmebol fined Boca Juniors in 100 thousand dollars (R$ 524 thousand at the current price) for racist gestures from their fans in the match against Corinthians, at Bombonera, for the group stage of Libertadores da América.
On May 17, the two teams drew 1-1 for the fifth round of the group stage and several fans of the Argentine club were filmed imitating monkeys in the stands.
In addition to the fine, Boca will have to display a banner “Enough of Racism” at the entrance to the field while profiled on the Bombonera lawn for protocols before the match against Corinthians, scheduled for July 5, valid for the return of the round of 16. of the Libertadores final.
Boca fan imitates monkey towards Corinthians fans – Photo: Reproduction
Boca will also have to broadcast the phrase “Enough of Racism” on the Bombonera screen two hours before the end of the game, with the exception of commercial actions.
Conmebol warned Boca Junior that, in the event of a recurrence, the club runs the risk of having fans partially or totally banned from entering the Bombonera in games valid for South American competitions.
Boca Juniors can appeal the punishment within seven days at the Conmebol Appeals Commission. In May, the Argentine club paid US$30,000 (R$143,000) on behalf of the fan who, at Neo Química Arena, was arrested after imitating a monkey.
Boca Juniors is fined by Conmebol for a gesture of racism by fans in Libertadores – Photo: Reproduçã/Conmebol
Corinthians had been pressuring Conmebol behind the scenes demanding a severe punishment from the entity for the Argentine club. Timão sent material with the expectation of a restriction on the entry of fans in the match valid for the round of 16 of the Libertadores. Conmebol’s decision to just apply a fine did not please the managers of the São Paulo team.
Corinthians and Boca Juniors will be opponents in the round of 16 of Libertadores. The first leg will be this Tuesday, at 21:30 (Brasília time), at Neo Química Arena. The return, scheduled for July 5, at 21:30, will be in La Bombonera.