Corinthians can include a player to have Yuri Alberto permanently

In advanced talks to sign Yuri Alberto, from Zenit, Corinthians may have the striker until 2025, thus not using the FIFA clause that allows athletes from Russia and Ukraine to suspend their contracts until June 2023. The information was initially brought by ” Meu Timão” and confirmed by GOAL.

As brought the GOAL, Corinthians can include a player, who is willing to defend Zenit, in the deal. The Russian club made it clear that they welcomed this possibility during the talks.

Choice of editors

If it manages to close the contract of Yuri Alberto without triggering the FIFA clause, Corinthians opens space to look for another player who can occupy this “vacancy” like Balbuena, a defender that interests the São Paulo club.

It is worth remembering that the maximum football entity allows a club to hire up to two players with this clause and Corinthians already has Maycon, who came from Shakhtar Donetsk in these conditions, occupying a vacancy.

The deal is not yet finalized, but talks are advancing at a rapid pace between the two sides, which generates confidence in the deal. Corinthians, however, preaches caution.

Internacional also showed interest in repatriating Yuri Alberto, but saw the financial part weigh heavily, unable to offer a salary close to what the player receives today at Zenit, it became more difficult.

Yuri Alberto was sold to Zenit by Internacional in January this year. In Russia, he has scored six goals in 14 games so far.