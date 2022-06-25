Corinthians ends its preparation to face Santos in the Brazilian; see possible escalation

Corinthians is ready to face Santos, for the Brazilian Championship, on Saturday night. The last activity of the cast at CT Joaquim Grava included training on a reduced field and dead ball work.

As usual, the working afternoon started with the classic warm-up. After that, the alvinegro cast was guided by Vítor Pereira in a work of possession of the ball in a reduced field.

After that, the team did some set pieces work. Finally, the defensive line did specific training. Corinthians, it is worth remembering, no longer discloses the list of related parties. Therefore, it is not possible to know all the names that will or will not be available.

The alvinegra team will live a month of July of decisions for the Copa do Brasil and Libertadores. Therefore, he must go to the field with a mixed team this Saturday. A possible Corinthians has Cassius; Rafael Ramos, Robson Bambu, Robert Renan and Bruno Melo; Roni, Cantillo and Matheus Araújo; Adson, Junior Moraes and Wesley.

There is also the possibility of Bruno Méndez playing. The Uruguayan defender already trains with the alvinegro squad and was regularized at the BID this Friday afternoon.

Corinthians and Santos meet for the second time this week. In the first of them, on Wednesday, Timão won, also at Neo Química Arena, by 4-0, in a match valid for the Copa do Brasil.

