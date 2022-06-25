Corinthians finalizes preparation for classic against Santos with Bruno Méndez

O Corinthians ended, on Friday afternoon, at CT Dr. Joaquim Grava, his preparation to face the saints, this Saturday, for the 14th round of the Brazilian Championship, at Neo Química Arena. The duel takes place three days after Timão’s 4-0 rout for the Copa do Brasil.

The novelty will be the presence of Bruno Méndez, who trained with the team during the week and is duly regularized by the CBF. The related list is no longer released by the club before games, but it is expected that he will at least be on the bench.

The tendency is for Corinthians to go to the field with a slightly different lineup from last Wednesday, either to preserve players or already thinking about the team’s next duel, on Tuesday, against Boca Juniors, for Libertadores.

Last Wednesday, in the update from the medical department, the club reported the absences of Renato Augusto (calf discomfort), Gustavo Silva (tendinitis), Gil (hamstring injury) and Maycon (grade 3 thigh injury). They must go outside.

Regarding the activities, the athletes performed the warm-up on the lawn and then participated in a ball possession in a reduced field under the command of coach Vítor Pereira. There was training for the defensive line and also for eyeballs.

After training, the delegation began to gather at the Hotel Gildásio Miranda, where it will remain until game time.

Off the field, Corinthians is moving in the job market: the club is close to closing negotiations with striker Yuri Albertofrom Zenit, and studies the name of the Erick Pulgar, from Fiorentina.

