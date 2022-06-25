Corinthians vs Santos: see where to watch, lineups, embezzlement and refereeing | Brazilian series a

It looks like a rerun, but it’s not: three days after the duel for the Copa do Brasil, Corinthians and Santos face each other this Saturday, at Neo Química Arena, at 19:00 (from Brasília), in a duel valid for the 14th round of the Brazilian Championship. O ge follows the game in Real Time (click here to follow).

After taking more than 40,000 people to Itaquera to see the 4-0 rout that opened the series of games in the eighth finals of the Copa do Brasil, Timão may have an alternative team in this classic because of Tuesday’s commitment , when he receives Boca Juniors, by Libertadores.

The victory, obviously, is extremely important for the team in the hunt for leader Palmeiras, who has 28 points. With three less, Timão has a safe distance to the third place, Athletico-PR, with 21, has no possibility of taking the alvinegra position.

After the defeat on Wednesday, classified by coach Fabián Bustos as shameful, Santos needs to give an answer to the crowd this Saturday, again against Corinthians. In an intermediate position in the table, Peixe seeks to get closer to the G-4 of the Brazilian Championship.

For the match, Bustos will be forced to change the team, as João Paulo and Vinícius Zanocelo are suspended. The coach himself is out of the game due to the red card received against Bragantino. Assistant Lucas Ochandorena commands the team.

Streaming: Premier shows the match, with narration by Everaldo Marques and comments by Maurício Noriega, Ricardinho and Salvio Spinola.

Alexandre Lozetti projects a duel between Corinthians x Santos for the 14th round of the Brasileirão

Corinthians – Coach: Vitor Pereira

The main absence is Róger Guedes, suspended. Vítor Pereira also has some doubts due to pain or injuries. Renato Augusto, with calf discomfort, and Gustavo Mosquito, with tendinitis, were out in the last game and can continue this weekend.

Willian, who had an ice treatment on his left thigh, can be spared. Bruno Méndez was registered with the IDB and becomes an option. With Boca Juniors ahead, Timão will have changes.

Probable lineup: Cassio; Rafael Ramos (Fagner), Robson Bambu, Robert Renan and Fábio Santos; Roni, Du Queiroz (Xavier) and Giuliano (Matheus Araújo); Adson, Gustavo Mantuan (Giovane) and Júnior Moraes.

2 of 4 Possible lineup of Corinthians to face Santos for the 14th round of the Brasileirão — Photo: ge Possible lineup of Corinthians to face Santos for the 14th round of the Brasileirão – Photo: ge

Who is out: Róger Guedes (suspended), Gil (injury to the posterior of the right thigh), João Victor (punch to the right ankle), Maycon (grade three injury to the adductor muscle of the right thigh) and Paulinho (recovering from knee surgery).

hanging: Du Queiroz, Raul Gustavo, João Victor and Roni.

Santos – Coach: Lucas Ochandorena

Without being able to count on Fabián Bustos, sent off in the last round, Santos will have the assistant Lucas Ochandorena in charge. With little time to train and without being able to count on João Paulo, Zanocelo, Madson and Maicon, Peixe will have a team with changes in all sectors of the field.

In defense, for example, the expectation is that only Eduardo Bauermann will remain in the starting lineup. Already in front, Ângelo should start a match again.

Probable lineup: John; Auro, Emiliano Velázquez, Eduardo Bauermann and Lucas Pires; Rodrigo Fernández, Camacho (Sandry), Léo Baptistão and Lucas Braga; Angelo and Marcos Leonardo.

3 of 4 Santos likely lineup to face Corinthians — Photo: ge Santos’ likely lineup to face Corinthians — Photo: ge

Who is out: João Paulo (suspended), Vinícius Zanocelo (suspended), Fabián Bustos (suspended), Maicon (right thigh injury) and Madson (left thigh injury).

hanging: Rodrigo Fernández, Ricardo Goulart and Jhojan Julio.

Referee: Flavio Rodrigues de Souza (FIFA-SP)

Flavio Rodrigues de Souza (FIFA-SP) Assistant 1: Marcelo Carvalho Van Gasse (FIFA-SP)

Marcelo Carvalho Van Gasse (FIFA-SP) Assistant 2: Gustavo Rodrigues de Oliveira (SP)

Gustavo Rodrigues de Oliveira (SP) VAR: Rodrigo Guarizo Ferreira do Amaral (VAR-Fifa-SP)