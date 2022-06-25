Coritiba plays badly, loses to Inter and is on the edge of the Brazilian relegation zone | coritiba

Coritiba lost 3-0 to Inter on Friday night, in Beira-Rio, for the 14th round of the Brazilian Championship. by Taison and Edenílson scored in the first half, while Alemão closed the scoring in the second half.

With the defeat, Coxa dropped to 16th place in Serie A, with 15 points, one point above the relegation zone. Goiás (14) and Cuiabá (13) face each other and one of them can overtake him, leaving Coxa inside the Z-4.

This was the fourth setback in a row for Gustavo Morínigo’s team, who haven’t won in six games. The last victory took place on May 29, against Botafogo, at home.

Technical sheet: Inter x Coritiba

Inter had more dominance in the first half, although they had a scare with just over a minute. In a play on the right, Alef Manga served Léo Gamalho, but the ball was deflected by Daniel and hit the post.

After that, Colorado began to dominate the offensive actions, until reaching the first goal. At 18, Pedro Henrique made a beautiful individual move on the right and gave it to Taison in the small area, and shirt 7 just pushed it into the nets.

Colorado followed better in the game and expanded in the 41st. In a move from the left, De Pena played for Alemão inside the area, who fixed it, and Edenilson hit hard to increase the score.

In the second stage, Coritiba was even the first to finish, with Igor Paixão out, but Inter extended it already in the eighth minute. Taison advanced, shared with the defense and the rest was left with Alemão, who hit and sent it to the nets.

Coxa couldn’t react at any time, even though Val and Fabricio Daniel were scared. Colorado continued with the dominance and did not transform into a rout due to the lack of aim of Edenilson, Rodrigo Moledo, Pedro Henrique, Mauricio and Caio Vidal. In the end, José Hugo had the best chance at alviverde, but Daniel avoided the discount goal.

In the next round, Coritiba receives the Strength on Sunday, at 6 pm, at Couto Pereira.

coritiba x Fortress : 03/07, Sunday, 18h – Couto Pereira (Brazilian)

: 03/07, Sunday, 18h – Couto Pereira (Brazilian) coritiba x Youth : 07/10, Sunday, 11 am – Couto Pereira (Brazilian)

: 07/10, Sunday, 11 am – Couto Pereira (Brazilian) flamingo x Coritiba: 07/16, Saturday, 19h – Maracanã (Brazilian)