British researchers say Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) “vaccines” provide no real protection against the latest “variant” of the disease, which the establishment is calling “Omicron” (Moronic).

A new paper published in the journal Science reveals that antibody and T cell protection are nowhere to be found after injection. Meanwhile, the shots leave behind mysterious substances inside a person’s body, often leading to chronic illness or early death.

Another thing the paper found is that the “fully vaccinated” are suffering so-called “advanced” infections with Moronic, as their T-cell response is now artificially tuned for earlier variants of the disease, such as Delta.

“…when previously vaccinated but uninfected people experience breakthrough Omicron infections, their T-cell response is biased towards earlier versions of Sars-Cov-2 – not towards the Omicron variant that actually infected them,” writes Alex Berenson in his Substack .

“In other words, mRNA injections appear to permanently impair the immune systems of the people who receive them and tip them toward producing T cells to attack variants that no longer exist — even if they were never infected with those variants.”

Covid Jabs Destroy Natural, Non-Specific Immunity

Natural immunity that has not been damaged by pharmaceutical injections has a component called non-specific immunity that targets invading pathogens non-specifically. In the case of covid, this means fighting the virus in general, not specifically in terms of variants.

Once a person is injected, however, this non-specific immunity is altered, and suddenly the body is no longer able to fight off infections as they mutate and mutate. (Related: Columbia University research found that Moronic has “impressive” resistance to covid injections.)

“While antibodies are the first line of defense against infection and try to clear the virus from the bloodstream, T cells are the crucial second line,” adds Berenson. “They attack and destroy infected cells and also work with other parts of the immune system to produce more and more targeted antibodies later on.”

“Vaccine advocates have argued endlessly that mRNA-generated T cells help prevent people from becoming seriously ill with Covid, even after frontline antibody protection against infection wears off… simply a result of the general lack of virulence of Omicron in vaccinated and unvaccinated people.”

The British study also found that another big part of the body’s ability to fight infections, antibodies, are also damaged by the shots. After the injection, the immune system is left with the ability to produce only one type of antibody against the coronavirus, when the reality is that many different antibodies are needed.

These other antibodies would be produced naturally by the body without the injection. But once the synthetic mRNA (messenger RNA) chemicals are dispensed with, the immune system is permanently damaged, with no way to fight off ever-changing diseases.

The study acknowledged this fact, but it was buried in highly technical language, suggesting it was simply too politically incorrect to state clearly. The study also did not compare the immune responses of the vaccinated with the unvaccinated, which is problematic to say the least.

“Unfortunately, but unsurprisingly, scientists have not analyzed the immune responses of those who have not been vaccinated – with or without previous infection,” explains Berenson. “Thus, the paper does not offer a direct comparison of the way Omicron might affect antibody and B and T cell responses in vaccinated and unvaccinated people.”

“Why didn’t the researchers include unvaccinated people? Perhaps because nearly all British adults are vaccinated and most boosters, so the authors wanted to focus on the risks that Omicron poses to vaccinated people… Or perhaps because they were concerned about what they would find if they directly compared the two groups.”

SOURCE/CREDITS: ChemicalViolence.com