Cristiano Ronaldo's agent offers player to European giant, but signing is ruled out: "It doesn't fit"

Crack wants to leave United

Manchester United v Brentford - Premier League
With a contract until July 2023, Cristiano Ronaldo may have his days numbered in the colors of Manchester United. Hired at gold weight, last season, to lead the club towards the path of victories, the Portuguese even tried, but ended up being left out of the Champions League.

One of the reasons for the possible departure of shirt 7 is exactly the failure of Manchester United to join the next edition of the Champions League. If he remains at the club, it will be the first time in the last 10 years that Cristiano will be left out of an edition of the biggest club competition.

In search of a new club, Jorge Mendes even offered the striker’s football to Bayern Munich, but without success. According to the Sport newspaper, Bayern has no interest in CR7’s football, as the Portuguese does not fit into the Bundesliga club’s hiring strategy.

Recently, rumors have emerged that Bayern Munich would try to sign the Portuguese in case Lewan leaves, who wants, more than anything, to join Barça. However, the Sport newspaper guarantees that there are no conversations between the parties.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Future

With a desire to leave United, the fate of the player in shirt number 7 remains a big question, despite those interested: PSG, Roma and Sporting.

