Cruzeiro owner, Ronaldo praises and congratulates Fluminense and sees open duel

Ronaldo says that Fluminense and Cruzeiro played a nice game (Photo: Marcelo Gonçalves – FFC)

Fluminense made it 2-1 at Cruzeiro, last Thursday, at Maracanã, for the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil. Owner of the SAF that runs the Minas Gerais club, Ronaldo Fenômeno praised and congratulated the tricolor team during a broadcast on RonaldoTV on Twitch.

— We faced a very good team. I want to congratulate Fluminense. The truth is that Fluminense has great players, a young, quality team, and we held up well. Tactically well, technically a little more shy in the first half, but it was a great game, very tough – he said.

On the other hand, the former striker, two-time world champion with the Brazilian team (1994 and 2002) stated that he sees Cruzeiro still in a position to seek qualification for the quarterfinals.

— Our players were too many warriors. A time with one less player, against a team of great quality. I want to congratulate my players, who were warriors, gave themselves to the fullest. It’s a shame the result, but I want to recognize everyone’s effort. Unfortunately, we took home a defeat, but it’s not scary. We can turn around. We have our strong supporters at Mineirão, but it was a nice game – he said.

