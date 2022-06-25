Cruzeiro: Ronaldo plans game against Sport and confirms presence in Mineiro

Ronaldo Fen
photo: Reproduo/Ronaldo.TV

Ronaldo Fenmeno confirms presence at Mineiro in Cruzeiro x Sport

Majority member of Cruzeiro’s Sociedade Anima de Futebol (SAF), Ronaldo Nazrio planned the match against Sport and confirmed his presence in Mineiro, in Belo Horizonte. The teams will face each other next Tuesday (28), at 21:30, for the 15th round of Serie B of the Brazilian Championship.

“It’s a very late game, but the expectation is to fill Mineiro. It’s a direct confrontation, Sport is a team that will fight to get access to Serie A. So, we really need our fans to fill the stadium and give the fundamental support for our journey”, he spoke live on Twitch.

Ronaldo also said that he will be present at Mineiro once again. The businessman took advantage of the space to summon the fan to fill the stands of Mineiro in another direct confrontation in Serie B.

“Tuesday is a very important game, as I said. I will be there in Mineiro and I hope to count on the strength of our fans to get three more points”, he concluded.

In Brazil since June 15th, Fenmeno followed the last two matches of Cruzeiro in loco. The first of them was the victory of Raposa over Ponte Preta, by 2 to 0, in Gigante da Pampulha, last Thursday (16), for the 13th round of the Second Division.

Cruzeiro at home audience ranking in Serie B

6
6 Cruzeiro 1 x 0 Londrina – 14,074 fans, in Mineiro, for the 4th round of Serie B; income of R$ 316,889.00 – photo: Alexandra Guzanshe/EM/DAPress
5
5 Cruzeiro 1 x 0 Brusque – 19,115 fans, in Mineiro, for the 2nd round of Serie B; income of R$ 542,074.50 – photo: Ramon Lisboa/EM/DAPress
4
4 Cruzeiro 1 x 0 Grmio – 21,831 fans, at Independência, for the 6th round of Serie B; income of R$ 610,879.00 – photo: Alexandre Guzanshe/EM/DAPress
3
3 Cruzeiro 2 x 0 CRB – ​​42,004 fans, in Mineiro, for the 11th round of Serie B; income of BRL 1,498,743.50 – photo: Juarez Rodrigues/EM/DAPress
two
2 Cruzeiro 2 x 0 Ponte Preta – 58,076 fans, in Mineiro, for the 13th round of Serie B; income of BRL 2,378,469.50 – photo: Juarez Rodrigues/EM/DAPress
1
1 Cruzeiro 2 x 0 Sampaio Corra – 58,397 fans, in Mineiro, for the 8th round of Serie B; income of BRL 2,466,489.50 – photo: Ramon Lisboa/EM/DAPress
