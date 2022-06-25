Cruzeiro will sign at least two players, reveals Roberto Carlos

Abhishek Pratap 13 hours ago Sports Comments Off on Cruzeiro will sign at least two players, reveals Roberto Carlos 3 Views

Roberto Carlos revealed his friend's plans for the future of Cruzeiro
photo: Reproduction/Instagram

Cruzeiro will reinforce the team for the sequel to the 2022 season. The idea of ​​Ronaldo, manager of Sociedade Anima de Futebol (SAF), is to seek players to strengthen the celestial squad in search of elite access to Brazilian football.

A personal friend of Fenmeno, Roberto Carlos, a former left-back for the Brazilian National Team and Real Madrid, said that at least two players will arrive at Cruzeiro.

“At least two. In Brazil there are many good players, you don’t need to look for them. Everyone is watching, just passing information to him”, said Roberto Carlos in an interview with Jaeci Carvalho, columnist for Estado de Minas.

Director of strategy at the holding company that manages Cruzeiro and Real Valladolid, from Spain, former player Paulo Andr has been in Belo Horizonte for a few weeks. He is primarily responsible for any movements of the celestial team in the ball market.

The signings also pass through the seal of the Raposa football department, headed by director Pedro Martins. At the beginning of the season, already under the command of Ronaldo, who bought 90% of the shares of Sociedade Anima do Futebol (SAF), Cruzeiro overhauled its market analysis department.

Any player hired who has an active link with another team will only be able to wear the celestial shirt in the second half of July. The registration window for the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) will only start on July 18th – and will remain open until August 15th.

Despite being the isolated leader of Serie B of the Brazilian Championship and having reached the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil, Cruzeiro currently has a short squad. There aren’t, for example, many options to play on the sides of the field, especially after Jaj’s injury. In the middle, the celestial team also lacks a more creative player.

It is worth remembering that, in February, during a live broadcast on Twitch, Ronaldo promised to hire a significant reinforcement for Serie B if the club reached 50,000 members, which happened on May 6. Today, the celestial program has passed the 60,000 member mark.

