Cuiabá’s finances in 2021: supported by the owners, with balanced and modest accounts, the club is challenged to follow in the elite | sport business

Cristiano Dresch, vice president of Cuiabá and a member of the family that has controlled the club for more than a decade, said in April this year that the club’s sporting goal is to remain in the Brazilian Championship.

– Feet on the ground, without dreaming, football is treacherous and difficult. Cuiabá’s mission in 2022 is to stay in Serie A. Full stop. The other competitions are not our priorities, but we will do the best we can – said the businessman in an interview with ge.

Sincerity is perhaps surprising, as fans want to win everything, but the mentality makes sense. In addition to being able to sit at the table with the big clubs on important matters, such as the foundation of the league, being in the top division guarantees a minimum of financial stability.

In this text, ge goes through the most recent financial statements, referring to 2021, to contextualize the position of the Cuiabana company – yes, company, as it is one of the first Societies Anonymous of Football (SAF) in Brazilian football.

You don’t need to research which division Cuiabá played in each of the last few years. Just look at the chart below, with the comparison between revenue (everything that was collected in each year) and indebtedness (what there was to pay on the last day of each year).

With its debut in the first division, achieved in early 2021 and put into practice in the same year, the club has multiplied its revenues, especially those obtained through broadcasting rights.

At the same time, its management maintained its judgment and did not charge the company with debts. There are obligations to pay, as is common for any member of the first division, but the amounts are low and controlled. This parallel gives a signal about financial health.

The biggest benefit of reaching the top division is in the broadcasting rights. In the case of Cuiabá, the contract signed with Globo is valid until 2024, on condition that the company-club remains in the elite of national football. If there is relegation, it loses its effect.

Television revenue jumps from BRL 8 million in Série B to BRL 40 million in the Brasileirão – a figure that can increase depending on variable items, such as the number of games shown and position in the table.

That’s why Dresch established staying at the top as a priority for 2022. Keeping this inflow is important to maintain the pace of growth.

In the other lines, Cuiabá has modest amounts both in the commercial and marketing area, consisting of sponsorships and licensing, and in the stadium, with the sale of tickets.

With the cooling of the pandemic, and the consequent return of the public to the stadiums, an opportunity opens up for this revenue to grow. The recurring use of the Pantanal Arena – built for the 2014 World Cup with public money – is comforting.

In player transfers, there is also a fragility and an opportunity. As the club manages to negotiate its athletes, thanks to the showcase that the first division offers, it will begin to reduce the disadvantage in relation to much richer opponents.

The club’s balance sheet has only one flaw in this part: a considerable amount, of R$ 17 million, was accounted for as “others”. Impossible to know what it is. There is no explanatory note detailing its nature.

In all texts on finance, the ge makes the comparison between budget and financial statements. The idea is to put in parallel the projections made by the directors and the results obtained by them after a year. In this case, it will not be possible. The club does not publish a budget.

The analysis of the club’s indebtedness begins with the classification according to maturity. How much does Cuiabá need to pay in the short term, that is, in less than a year? BRL 12 million. Considering that your income represents several times that amount, the position is comfortable.

In the long term, over a period of more than one year, obligations are minimal, with just over R$2 million to be paid. This amount corresponds to small financing and some lawsuits that, according to the club’s lawyers, the club will probably lose.

The severity of these debts gets even less when you see who the creditors are. Cuiabá owes nothing to the government, has very low labor obligations and has no relevant pending issues with suppliers, clubs and agents – in the chart below, united under “others”.

The indebtedness of the Mato Grosso club is basically banking. In smaller parts, with financial institutions such as Sicredi – also a sponsor of the company. Mostly with their own owners.

At the end of 2021, these were debts to family members:

BRL 120 thousand to Aron Dresch

BRL 2 million to Manoel Dresch

R$ 6 million to the company Borrachas Drebor, of the Dresch family

As much as most of these debts with the owners are accounted for in the short term, payable in 2022, it is reasonable to deduce that they will not hang the club to get the money back, as conventional banks would do. The situation is quite comfortable.

Cristiano Dresch says all the time that Cuiabá keeps salaries up to date. In Brazilian football, with so many broken institutions, it is still a virtue. And the reason for the basics to be well done is in the accounts, balanced, without the fan having to worry about survival.

The dilemma lies in another matter. The arrival in the first division allowed the company to increase its revenue to around R$ 70 million, it is true. But the need also goes up a lot on the part of spending, especially with those that mean competitive football.

Cuiabá increased its payroll from BRL 18 million in 2020 – the year of the successful Serie B campaign – to BRL 52 million in 2021. The jump was relevant, but the club is still at a disadvantage in relation to opponents, with one of the smallest sheets of the first step.

How to keep up the pace of growth? With bigger revenues. The box office, so low at the moment, is an obvious but limited opportunity. This is a modestly sized crowd.

Unlocking player sales is the next step, with the advantage that you don’t need a huge crowd to make this fundraiser work. It is important to stay in the first division, so that athletes remain in evidence, and also so that it is possible to sign contracts of longer duration, as it has the elite’s revenues to base it on.

Writing is easy. In practice, the Dresch family is under pressure. Recipes take time to unlock consistently, while the challenge of staying in the top flight is for now.