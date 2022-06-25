Daniel changed the fate of the match between Inter and Coritiba

Inter defeated Coritiba 3-0 last Friday night. Despite the elastic score provided by Mano Menezes’ team, it is important to emphasize that Daniel played a fundamental role in the plot of the match. The Colorado archer performed a miracle three minutes into the first half after Léo Gamalho’s submission.

Trending: Yuri Alberto hits the hammer on career future

Criticized by the Colorado fans, as well as by the press, Daniel is going through a period of ups and downs in the red-and-white goal. However, even with constant failures, the archer often saves Mano’s team, something that happened in the duel against the white thigh team.

Trending: Mano acts behind the scenes and young man who was leaving Inter may have another future

The pitch took place shortly after the kickoff. Despite Inter dominating the match, the visitors were the first to scare. Alef Manga received a great pass and took advantage of Thauan Lara’s slip. The striker invaded the area and crossed to Léo Gamalho, who finished very well. However, Daniel palmed and had the help of the post to get the ball out.

Trending: Thaigor Janke: Galhardo could be a problem in the coming weeks

After that, Inter pressed until they opened the scoring with Taison, in the 20th minute. The shirt 7 took advantage of a great move by Pedro Henrique and scored his first goal in the Brasileirão. With the favorable score, Mano’s team had no difficulties to expand and scored twice more, with Alexandre Alemão and Edenilson.

Trending: Mano acts behind the scenes and young man who was leaving Inter may have another future

With the victory, the team defended by Daniel reached 24 points in the Brasileirão and provisionally took third place. The next match will be next Tuesday, in a game valid for the round of 16 of the Sudamericana.

Check out Daniel’s defense in the video of the best moments between Inter and Coritiba: