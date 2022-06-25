Danuza Leão’s body is veiled in a restricted ceremony in Rio | Rio de Janeiro



Danuza Leão died at the age of 88 – Photo: Disclosure

Published 06/24/2022 1:00 pm

Rio – Former model, journalist and writer Danuza Leão is being veiled at the Penitência Crematorium and Cemetery, in Caju, in the Port Zone, this Friday. Restricted to friends and family, the ceremony began around 1 pm. At 4 pm, Danuza’s body will be sent for cremation.

Danuza Leão was one of the most influential personalities of Rio’s 20th century culture. The veteran died at the age of 88, a victim of complications from pulmonary emphysema, on Wednesday night. She was hospitalized at Clínica São Vicente, in Gávea, South Zone of the city.

Danuza was born in the city of Itaguaçu, Espírito Santo, but moved to Rio de Janeiro with his family at age 10. She started her modeling career early, at 17, becoming the first Brazilian to parade abroad. Sister of singer-songwriter Nara Leão, Danuza witnessed the birth of bossa nova, as the most influential singers of the time gathered in her parents’ apartment, on Avenida Atlântica, in Copacabana. At the age of 20, Danuza married journalist Samuel Wainer, founder and owner of the newspaper ‘Última Hora’ and from the relationship three children were born: visual artist Pinky Wainer, cinematographic distributor Bruno Wainer and journalist Samuel Wainer Filho, killed in an accident. by car in 1984, aged 29.

Danuza also married the composer and chronicler Antônio Maria and the journalist Renato Machado, who worked for Rede Globo for many years. Her career was also marked by her participation in one of the most important films in Brazilian cinema, “Terra em Transe”, by Glauber Rocha.

In the 70s, he promoted the hippopotamus nightclub, in Ipanema, in the South Zone of Rio de Janeiro. Commanded by Ricardo Amaral, known as the “King of the Night”, Hippopotamus attracted the finest of Rio’s society, famous and even international artists. Danuza was also a promoter at Regine’s nightclub, which operated at the Hotel Meridien, in Leme, Rio’s South Zone.

As a journalist, Danuza wrote a column for ‘Jornal do Brasil’, ‘Folha de S. Paulo’ and ‘O Globo’. As a writer, Danuza has also released eight books. In 1992, “Na sala com Danuza”, a book on social etiquette, was an absolute success and topped the bestseller list for a year. In 2004, she published a new edition of her biggest hit, “In the room with Danuza 2”. In 2005, she wrote “Almost tudo” (2005), a memoir, which received the Jabuti Prize. There were also “Danuza Leão making the bags” (2008), which also won the Jabuti Award; “Danuza Leão with suitcases ready” (2009) and “It’s all so simple” (2011).