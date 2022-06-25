Datafolha: 70% of Brazilians have fully decided who to vote for president | Election poll

Research by the Datafolha institute released this Friday (24) by the website of the newspaper “Folha de S.Paulo” shows that 70% of Brazilian voters are already fully decided to vote for the candidate they chose in this year’s presidential election.

The number of respondents who say that voting can still change is 29%. Those who don’t know are 0%. The numbers have been rounded and therefore do not add up to 100%.

In the survey released yesterday, Lula appears with 47% in the stimulated scenario. Bolsonaro comes next, with 28%. Ciro Gomes (PDT) has 7%. The remaining candidates scored 2% or less.

Vote certainty is greater among voters of the two candidates who appear at the front in polls: Lula (79% is totally convinced in the vote) and Bolsonaro (78%). Among voters of Ciro, who appears in 3rd place in the polls, the number of voters with certainty in the vote is 33%, while those who can change candidates is 66%.

See more survey data:

The Datafolha survey was conducted face-to-face with 2,556 people aged 16 and over on June 22 and 23. The maximum margin of error is plus or minus two percentage points.

A month ago, a Datafolha survey pointed to a scenario very similar to the current one. In the May survey, those who were sure of the vote were 69%, while those who could still change their option were 30%.