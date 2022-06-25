Death of girl in Setúbal is due to debt of 400 euros

June 23, 2022 at 11:57 am

Jessica’s mother, the three-year-old girl who died in Setúbal as a victim of homicide, owed 400 euros to the suspects in the crime. It was to force the woman to pay this debt that the three detainees – the woman who lent her the money, her daughter and her son-in-law – kidnapped the child and beat her, leaving her dying.

The girl ended up not resisting the injuries and died at home in Setúbal, on Monday, where she was taken by her mother after six days in captivity at the suspects’ house.

The debts of Inês, the child’s mother, to the suspects had already caused her problems before. A few months ago, her partner, Paulo Amâncio, as he told JN, had already paid off another debt. He even warned Inês that he would not allow her to reconnect with this family and ask them for money, threatening to leave her if she did.

But Inês again contracted a new debt and said nothing to her companion. She wanted to pay off the loan herself and, on Tuesday of last week, the 14th, she handed over the girl to her family. According to João Bugia, coordinator of the Judiciary Police (PJ) in Setúbal, she was taken to hand it over. “The woman now detained convinced the mother to take the child to her home on the pretext that the girl could stay and play with her granddaughter, of the same age”, he explained to Lusa. But she could no longer take it home. He was given until July 7th to arrange the money, and only then would Jessica be returned.

Inês would have hidden this whole plot and told her partner and her family that the girl was going to attend a summer camp until the ultimatum date. This Monday morning she decided to go get Jessica and found her dying. He took her home and told his partner that the girl had fallen into the summer camp and that she was sleepy because the colony psychologist had prescribed Atarax, a tranquilizer. He didn’t want to take her to the hospital because, he claimed, she was afraid the mice would discover her whereabouts. On her way home, she passed by the PJ de Setúbal and the GNR facilities, without having asked for help.

The lie was revealed later, when Jéssica died and Inês told the inspectors of the PJ de Setúbal where the girl had been, not in a holiday camp, but in a poor house and subjected to constant aggression.

This Wednesday, the PJ detained the loan shark, 52, her partner, 58, and her daughter, 27. They are indicted for aggravated murder, aggravated assault, kidnapping and extortion. The mother was questioned, as was her partner, but no defendants were ever made.

The PJ also investigated evidence that pointed to the possible existence of sexual assaults on the child, as JN reported, but which, so far, have not been confirmed, as the autopsy did not reveal physical evidence of them.

Jessica’s funeral takes place on Friday

Jéssica Biscaia’s funeral ceremonies will take place from this Thursday afternoon. The wake will be from 5.30 pm in the chapel of the Church of the Anunciada, next to Avenida Luísa Todi. The funeral will be this Friday, starting at 10 am, in the Algeruz cemetery.

According to a source close to the family, anyone who attends the funeral ceremonies was asked to bring a piece of white clothing. The launch of balloons is also planned.