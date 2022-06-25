Delegates go to Alesp against Isa Penna for ‘breach of decorum’ in case of aggression against the prosecutor

The Union of Police Delegates of the State of São Paulo presented to Alesp (São Paulo Legislative Assembly) this Thursday (23), a representation against deputy Isa Penna attributing to the parliamentarian ‘disrespectful and abusive conduct’ when questioning delegate Fernando Carvalho Gregório on the fact that he did not arrest the municipal attorney Demétrius Oliveira de Macedo in the act for the beating of the attorney general of the Registry Gabriela Samadello Monteiro de Barros.

Isa Penna went to the Police Station to confront the delegate before the Civil Police arrested Demétrius, which took place this Thursday morning. The Public Ministry of São Paulo denounced the prosecutor for attempted femicide, with a qualifying appeal that made it difficult to defend the victim, coerced the course of the process and libel.





Video recorded the parliamentarian saying: “You’re telling me that you looked at the face of that woman who has a black eye, who will never forget that in her life, and you sent her home and released her attacker. Are you telling me? Without asking for a protective measure whatsoever. And you call yourself a public servant? Who do you believe you are serving here?”

“The means used by the parliamentarian to protest against the Judiciary Police measures taken on the facts is inadmissible, totally inadequate and exceeded the limits of immunity and prerogative of her mandate, clearly infringing the Code of Ethics and Parliamentary Decorum of the Legislative House she represents. “, records part of the representation.

The document is signed by the delegate José Vicente de A. Pires Barreto Fonseca, in office. He alleges that, given the negative repercussion of the case and the ‘great publicity of the video in which Isa Penna mistreats the chief’, there was a breach of decorum.

“There is an unquestionable offense in the conduct of the deputy to the dignity not only of the civil police authorities, but to the entire Civil Police and state civil servants, which is even more serious if we take into account that the officiating Police Chief was on his shift and presiding over the acts of the Judiciary Police when approached in an improper, derisive, offensive and indecorous way by the represented”, says the representation.

In the case in question, when the Attorney General of the Registry Gabriela Samadello Monteiro de Barros went to file a report on the assaults suffered within the city hall on Monday (20), Demétrius Oliveira de Macedo was released, despite the blows delivered by him against his boss were recorded on video, a recording that went viral on social media.

After the repercussion of the case, the Ombudsman of the Police of São Paulo, Elizeu Soares Lopes, presented to the head of the corporation a request to arrest the municipal prosecutor. He said the measure is necessary to “safeguard the victim’s right”.

Then, delegate Daniel Vaz Rocha, from the city’s 1st Police District, represented against Demétrius before the Registry Court, alleging that the prosecutor ‘has been having serious relationship problems with women in the work environment, and, in freedom, he exposes the endanger their lives, and consequently, public order’.

The request was accepted by Judge Raphael Ernane Neves, of the 1st Court of the District of the city, 190 kilometers from the capital of São Paulo, who decreed the preventive detention of the prosecutor. This Thursday, 23, Demétrius was located in a medical clinic in Itapecerica da Serra, in the metropolitan region of São Paulo.





positioning

The report contacted the deputy's advice, which informed that the cabinet has not yet been notified.

