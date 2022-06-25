DF Health will expand flu vaccination from Monday (27)

From Monday (27/6), the Health Department of the Federal District will expand the flu vaccination campaign for the entire population over 6 months of age. The determination follows guidance from the Ministry of Health.

In the DF, there are about 500 thousand doses of the immunizing agent available. Vaccination sites can be consulted on the secretariat’s website.

Before the change, influenza vaccination occurred according to priority groups. To get vaccinated you need to bring ID and CPF. The use of the mask is mandatory.

Who should take?

The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends that all people, from the age of six months, be vaccinated against the flu, regardless of whether they have any type of comorbidity or not. The only contraindication, other than babies younger than 180 days, is a history of severe allergy to the flu vaccine in previous years.

In the case of children aged six months to under 5 years who have already received a dose of influenza vaccine throughout their lives in previous years, vaccination with only one dose should be carried out in 2022. For children who will be vaccinated for the first time , the orientation is to schedule the second dose of the flu vaccine for 30 days after the first dose.

