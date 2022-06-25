Did an accident take Irandhir Santos from Pantanal? Understand

Irandhir Santos plays Jos Lucas in Pantanal (photo: Globo/Joo Miguel Jnior)

The actor Irandhir Santos had an accident while recording wetland in Mato Grosso do Sul. Performing for José Lucas, the artist lost his balance and fell off his horse.

After the fall, Irandhir claimed severe pain in his shoulder and had to be taken to a hospital in Campo Grande, the state capital. The information was released last Wednesday (22) by columnist Lucas Pasin of the UOL portal.

At the hospital in the Midwest of Brazil, Irandhir Santos learned that he would need surgery after the accident. Thus, the actor chose to be transferred to Recife, where he lives, and can count on the help of the husband, relatives and friends during your recovery.

What happens to Jose Lucas?

With the accident and the surgery, Irandhir Santos had to be removed from the Pantanal recordings for an indefinite period. There is still no information on the actor’s current state of health, nor when he returns to work on the soap opera.

For now, there is also no news that the future of Irandhir’s character in the nine o’clock plot is jeopardized due to the removal.

In the current phase of Pantanal, Jos Lucas is making clear his interest in Juma, played by Alanis Guillen. Soon, the two will actually get involved, after all, the big-woman and Jove (Jesuta Barbosa) will separate.

José Lucas must live with Juma for a while until the Old Man from Rio advises the girl to forgive Jove and get back together with her ex.

In the plot of José Lucas there are also other twists to happen. The firstborn of Jos Lencio (Marcos Palmeira) has an affair with Rica (Marcela Fetter), who gives him a ‘fake’ belly blow. Further on, the pawn will assume the child that Irma (Camila Morgado) will have with Trindade (Gabriel Sater).

