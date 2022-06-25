Diesel is more expensive than gasoline for the first time since 2004

The price of a liter of diesel surpassed that of gasoline for the first time, according to a survey by the National Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels Agency (ANP) released this Friday, 24, reflecting the rise in international fuel prices, which made Petrobras readjust diesel by 14.2% and gasoline by 5.2%, on the 18th.

The average price of diesel at gas stations across the country reached, in the week of June 19 to 25, the price of R$ 7,568/liter, while the average price of gasoline was R$ 7,390/liter. The highest value for diesel was found at R$8,850/liter in Acre, and the lowest at R$6,290/liter in Rio de Janeiro.

The increase compared to the previous week was 9.6% for diesel and 2.2% for gasoline.

Diesel has been more disputed in the global market and the forecast is that from the second half of the year prices will be even higher, due to the substitution of Russian gas from Europe by fuel, after the sanctions imposed on Russia for the invasion of Ukraine. Also starting in July, the summer vacations begin in the northern hemisphere, which also increase the demand for gasoline, and the hurricanes in the United States, a phenomenon that often interrupts production in the Gulf of Mexico.

In the domestic market, however, the government is trying to hold back possible future increases, once again changing the command of Petrobras. This Friday, the Eligibility Committee of the state-owned company is meeting to evaluate the name of Caio Paes de Andrade for the presidency of the company, which should be approved on Monday, 27, by the Board of Directors.

Even before the increase, the price of diesel at gas stations was already criticized by truck drivers, who in the second half of the year increase fuel consumption because of the transport of the agricultural harvest.