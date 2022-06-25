Discover 16 LGBTQIAP+ bars to visit in BH – DiversEM

Laicos Bar, located at Rua Cear, 1580, in Savassi, in Belo Horizonte (photo: Ana Mendona/EM/DAPress )

Belo Horizonte is considered the world capital of bars and no wonder. With 1 bar for every 174.5 inhabitants, meeting friends for a chat is a standard “roll” for people from Belo Horizonte. To make the space more welcoming for LGBTQIAP+ people, some establishments in the city embrace the community. Discover 16 bars and restaurants to discover in Belo Horizonte this LGBTQIAP Pride Ms. To assemble this list, we gathered bars that promote campaigns and events for the LGBTQIAP public or that have owners who are part of the community.

Address: Rua Arthur de S, 380 – Bairro Unio

Opening hours: Monday to Wednesday (8 am to 10 pm), Thursday to Saturday (8 am to midnight)

the ghetto

Inaugurated less than a year ago in Barro Preto, O Gueto has established itself as a place of great mixing. In June, the space held events with ax, indie music, trap, funk, samba, emo music and even k-pop.

Address: Rua Paracatu, 65 – Barro Preto

Opening hours: check on social media

2 Black Beer

Located in front of the Santa Tereza Viaduct skate park, in the heart of BH, 2 Black Beer represents street culture playing a lot of hip-hop, rap, funk, reggae and other styles of black music.

Address: Avenida Assis Chateaubriand, 1002 – Downtown

Opening hours: check on social media

Sula Food and Culture

During the day, Sula is a complete space, with a restaurant, warehouse and snack bar, but at night and on weekends, the space turns into a bar where special events are held with lots of music. The establishment publishes a monthly newspaper, the Sula Zine, which brings history, news and cultural programming.

Address: Galeria do Edificio Sulamrica – Av. Afonso Pena, 955 – Center

Opening hours: lunch from Monday to Friday (11 am to 3 pm), bar from Thursday to Saturday (from 7 pm) and Sunday (from 12:30 pm)

For those who don’t like beer, drinks – with or without alcohol – are great options (photo: Ana Mendona/EM/DAPress )

Ursal

With a very present political tone, Ursal won the hearts of several people from Belo Horizonte. In addition to a bar, the place also promotes cinema sessions and conversation circles. And, as a bonus, the place has double rounds of drinks to help your pocket.

Address: Av. do Contorno, 3479 – Santa Efignia

Opening hours: Wednesday to Friday (6:00 pm to 2:00 am), Saturday (12:00 pm to 2:00 am) and Sunday (12:00 pm to midnight)

Villa Paraty

With (very) audacity, the Villa Paraty bar and nightclub is a unique experience every night. The famous “only those who lived know”. In an old architecture, but with modern decor, the house serves snacks, drinks and beers.

Address: Rua Rio de Janeiro, 1444 – Bairro Lourdes

Santo Boteco

In a traditional style, the Santo Boteco bar is the ideal space to sample “buteco food” signed by chef Aline Elias, who owns the place. The LGBTQIAP environment and everyone is welcome.

Address: Rua Major Lopes, 4 – Bairro So Pedro

Hours: Tuesday to Friday (5:00 pm to midnight), Saturday (11:30 am to 10:00 pm), Sundays and holidays (12:00 pm to 6:00 pm)

Athens Dancing Club

The Athenas nightclub and bar famous for events targeted at the LGBTQIAP community, such as a drag queen show. In addition to drinks, the house also serves delicious dishes.

Address: Rua Araguari, 600 – Barro Preto

Opening hours: every day from 6pm

Yan

With the motto of “A gastronomic and cultural space with excellence in the menu and service to the LGBTQIAP community”, Yan may be your new favorite place. In addition to the double rounds, the space has a unique menu with artisanal drinks, hamburgers, snacks and vegetarian options.

Address: Avenida Francisco S, 663 – Bairro Prado

How about having dinner in one of these bars? Gabi’s Bar has great options (photo: Ana Raquel Lelles/EM/DAPress) Opening hours: Wednesday to Friday (6:00 pm to 12:30 am), Saturday (3:00 pm to 1:00 am), Sunday (1:00 pm to 9:00 pm)

Gabi’s Bar

The Bar da Gabi, in Floresta, is a great option for those who want to try different drinks, enjoy a good canned wine and eat tasty dishes, ranging from Italian cuisine from Minas Gerais. And there’s a vegetarian option too. The openly LGBTQIAP facility is a safe and comfortable space for community members.

Address: Rua Silvianpolis, 197 – Bairro Floresta

Opening hours: Friday (7 pm to midnight) and Saturday (1 pm to 9 pm)

John John Bar

John John a point at Savassi. Next to Rei do Pastel, the bar is always busy on weekends. And you can expect lots of pop music, dancing and, of course, people to meet. Will you find the new love of your life there?!

Address: Rua Sergipe, 1516 – Bairro Savassi

Opening hours: Wednesday to Friday (4pm to 10pm), Saturday and Sunday (2pm to 10pm)

Bars that the LGBTIQIAP community frequents:

Despite not having a political character, the bars are frequented by the LGBQIAP community and are safe.

warms up

With red chairs and tables, Esquenta, in Savassi, promises to warm up the nights. With a menu full of drinks, such as caipirinha with popsicles, and special shots, the menu escapes the cliché and embraces creativity. In addition to snacks, there are also dishes made during lunch, for example.

Address: Rua Sergipe, 1520 – Bairro Savassi

Opening hours: Wednesday to Sunday (7:00 pm to 3:00 am – until 4:30 am on Fridays and Saturdays)

Jackie O

From indie pop to punk rock: all musical genres are at the Jackie O pub in Savassi. Weekly, the schedule changes and adapts to what’s trending in pop culture. Tickets can be purchased at Sympla and many of the nights are open bar.

Address: Rua Pernambuco, 767 – Neighborhood Employees

Opening hours: check on social media

secular

Also at Savassi, Laicos enchants you right away! With lights and wonderful decor, the bar is more than just a “beautiful face”. With typical bar and junk food dishes, such as hamburgers, Laicos is a great option for dates, dinners or birthday celebrations. Not to mention the perfect soundtrack.

Address: R. Araguari, 600 – Barro Preto

Opening hours: check on social media

MiCorazon

The MiCorazon Bar has several drinks on its menu Drink made with strawberry in a glass with the bar logo (photo: Reproduction/Instagram)

MiCorazon defines itself as “a pub with an accent and a pub swagger”. Originally built in Floresta, a second unit was recently opened in Savassi. The bar’s decor is inspired by Latin American culture and there is no shortage of special events, concerts and festivals.

Forest Address: Rua Sapuca, 511, Bairro Floresta

Savassi Address: Rua Fernandes Tourinho, 515 – Bairro Savassi

Opening hours: check on social media

Ccia’s Bar

Ccia’s Bar for karaok lovers. On the first floor is the bar, on the top floor is the space for singing. And, in the backyard, there’s a new style every week, mainly funk and pop. The beer is cheap and on the website you can check if your favorite song is available in karaok and, yes, you can sing “Evidence”.

Address: Rua Rio de Janeiro, 1411 – Bairro Lourdes

Opening hours: every day from 6pm

Bonus:

very worthy

If you like a good skewer, the Dignissimo Bar is your place. With a cold beer, a special drink of the house or a soda, your weekend night will be more cheerful and calm. The environment has a sense of calm and family that makes you feel at home.

Address: R. Conde de Linhares, 906 – Heart of Jesus