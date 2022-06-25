Discover 16 LGBTQIAP+ bars to visit in BH – DiversEM

Belo Horizonte is considered the world capital of bars and no wonder. With 1 bar for every 174.5 inhabitants, meeting friends for a chat is a standard “roll” for people from Belo Horizonte. To make the space more welcoming for LGBTQIAP+ people, some establishments in the city embrace the community. Discover 16 bars and restaurants to discover in Belo Horizonte this LGBTQIAP Pride Ms.
To assemble this list, we gathered bars that promote campaigns and events for the LGBTQIAP public or that have owners who are part of the community.
Table of Contents
Odara
“Oscillating between Reality and Utopia”. This is Odara, a cultural space that is worth following on social media to keep an eye on special events, which range from fairs to forr and samba classes. In this month of June, the climate of São João took over Odara and this Saturday (25/06) there will be a June festival with many typical foods.
Address: Rua Arthur de S, 380 – Bairro Unio
Opening hours: Monday to Wednesday (8 am to 10 pm), Thursday to Saturday (8 am to midnight)
the ghetto
Inaugurated less than a year ago in Barro Preto, O Gueto has established itself as a place of great mixing. In June, the space held events with ax, indie music, trap, funk, samba, emo music and even k-pop.
Address: Rua Paracatu, 65 – Barro Preto
Opening hours: check on social media
2 Black Beer
Located in front of the Santa Tereza Viaduct skate park, in the heart of BH, 2 Black Beer represents street culture playing a lot of hip-hop, rap, funk, reggae and other styles of black music.
During the day, Sula is a complete space, with a restaurant, warehouse and snack bar, but at night and on weekends, the space turns into a bar where special events are held with lots of music. The establishment publishes a monthly newspaper, the Sula Zine, which brings history, news and cultural programming.
Address: Galeria do Edificio Sulamrica – Av. Afonso Pena, 955 – Center
Opening hours: lunch from Monday to Friday (11 am to 3 pm), bar from Thursday to Saturday (from 7 pm) and Sunday (from 12:30 pm)
Ursal
With a very present political tone, Ursal won the hearts of several people from Belo Horizonte. In addition to a bar, the place also promotes cinema sessions and conversation circles. And, as a bonus, the place has double rounds of drinks to help your pocket.
Address: Av. do Contorno, 3479 – Santa Efignia
Opening hours: Wednesday to Friday (6:00 pm to 2:00 am), Saturday (12:00 pm to 2:00 am) and Sunday (12:00 pm to midnight)
Villa Paraty
With (very) audacity, the Villa Paraty bar and nightclub is a unique experience every night. The famous “only those who lived know”. In an old architecture, but with modern decor, the house serves snacks, drinks and beers.
Address: Rua Rio de Janeiro, 1444 – Bairro Lourdes
Santo Boteco
In a traditional style, the Santo Boteco bar is the ideal space to sample “buteco food” signed by chef Aline Elias, who owns the place. The LGBTQIAP environment and everyone is welcome.
Address: Rua Major Lopes, 4 – Bairro So Pedro
Hours: Tuesday to Friday (5:00 pm to midnight), Saturday (11:30 am to 10:00 pm), Sundays and holidays (12:00 pm to 6:00 pm)
Athens Dancing Club
The Athenas nightclub and bar famous for events targeted at the LGBTQIAP community, such as a drag queen show. In addition to drinks, the house also serves delicious dishes.
Address: Rua Araguari, 600 – Barro Preto
Opening hours: every day from 6pm
Yan
With the motto of “A gastronomic and cultural space with excellence in the menu and service to the LGBTQIAP community”, Yan may be your new favorite place. In addition to the double rounds, the space has a unique menu with artisanal drinks, hamburgers, snacks and vegetarian options.
Address: Avenida Francisco S, 663 – Bairro Prado
Opening hours: Wednesday to Friday (6:00 pm to 12:30 am), Saturday (3:00 pm to 1:00 am), Sunday (1:00 pm to 9:00 pm)
Gabi’s Bar
The Bar da Gabi, in Floresta, is a great option for those who want to try different drinks, enjoy a good canned wine and eat tasty dishes, ranging from Italian cuisine from Minas Gerais. And there’s a vegetarian option too. The openly LGBTQIAP facility is a safe and comfortable space for community members.
Address: Rua Silvianpolis, 197 – Bairro Floresta
Opening hours: Friday (7 pm to midnight) and Saturday (1 pm to 9 pm)
John John Bar
John John a point at Savassi. Next to Rei do Pastel, the bar is always busy on weekends. And you can expect lots of pop music, dancing and, of course, people to meet. Will you find the new love of your life there?!
Address: Rua Sergipe, 1516 – Bairro Savassi
Opening hours: Wednesday to Friday (4pm to 10pm), Saturday and Sunday (2pm to 10pm)
Bars that the LGBTIQIAP community frequents:
Despite not having a political character, the bars are frequented by the LGBQIAP community and are safe.
warms up
With red chairs and tables, Esquenta, in Savassi, promises to warm up the nights. With a menu full of drinks, such as caipirinha with popsicles, and special shots, the menu escapes the cliché and embraces creativity. In addition to snacks, there are also dishes made during lunch, for example.
Address: Rua Sergipe, 1520 – Bairro Savassi
Opening hours: Wednesday to Sunday (7:00 pm to 3:00 am – until 4:30 am on Fridays and Saturdays)
Jackie O
From indie pop to punk rock: all musical genres are at the Jackie O pub in Savassi. Weekly, the schedule changes and adapts to what’s trending in pop culture. Tickets can be purchased at Sympla and many of the nights are open bar.
Also at Savassi, Laicos enchants you right away! With lights and wonderful decor, the bar is more than just a “beautiful face”. With typical bar and junk food dishes, such as hamburgers, Laicos is a great option for dates, dinners or birthday celebrations. Not to mention the perfect soundtrack.
Address: R. Araguari, 600 – Barro Preto
Opening hours: check on social media
MiCorazon
MiCorazon defines itself as “a pub with an accent and a pub swagger”. Originally built in Floresta, a second unit was recently opened in Savassi. The bar’s decor is inspired by Latin American culture and there is no shortage of special events, concerts and festivals.
Forest Address: Rua Sapuca, 511, Bairro Floresta
Savassi Address: Rua Fernandes Tourinho, 515 – Bairro Savassi
Opening hours: check on social media
Ccia’s Bar
Ccia’s Bar for karaok lovers. On the first floor is the bar, on the top floor is the space for singing. And, in the backyard, there’s a new style every week, mainly funk and pop. The beer is cheap and on the website you can check if your favorite song is available in karaok and, yes, you can sing “Evidence”.
Address: Rua Rio de Janeiro, 1411 – Bairro Lourdes
Opening hours: every day from 6pm
Bonus:
very worthy
If you like a good skewer, the Dignissimo Bar is your place. With a cold beer, a special drink of the house or a soda, your weekend night will be more cheerful and calm. The environment has a sense of calm and family that makes you feel at home.
Address: R. Conde de Linhares, 906 – Heart of Jesus
Opening hours: check on social media
Listen and follow the editions of the DiversEM podcast
The DiversEM podcast is a biweekly production dedicated to plural, open debate, with different voices and that invites the listener to think beyond the conventional. Each episode is an opportunity to learn about new topics or delve into relevant subjects, always with the unique and keen eye of our guests.