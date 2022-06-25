Discover the only option to watch the game between Corinthians and Santos

Corinthians and Santos meet this Saturday, at 7 pm, for the 14th round of the Brazilian Championship, at Neo Química Arena. To follow the duel, the fan has a single option of transmission through television.

The channel responsible for broadcasting the match will be the Premiereof Grupo Globo, through subscription in pay per view. The narration is in charge of Everaldo Marques, with comments by Maurício Noriega, Ricardinho and Salvio Spinola.

Alvinegro fans can still follow the match through three options made available by the My Helm. Check out the pre, during and post game coverage alternatives:

Real-time narration, starting at 6 pm, with minute-by-minute publications and the possibility of interacting with other users of the site.

Streaming on YouTube, starting at 4pm, with pre-game, live narration and post-game;

Broadcast on Cola Fiel, the second channel of the My Helm on Youtube, before and after the game, starting at 2 pm, with journalists Andrew Sousa and Vitor Chicarolli.

Timão is reunited with the rival from Baixada three days after the last duel. On that occasion, Vítor Pereira’s team won 4-0, in the first leg of the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil. The goals were scored by Giuliano, twice, Gustavo Mantuan and Raul Gustavo.

A victory for Corinthians this Saturday could intensify the dispute for the leadership of the Brazilian Championship. If they win the three points, the Parque São Jorge team equals Palmeiras in first place, differing only by the goal difference (at that moment, 17 to 7 for the Barra Funda team).

