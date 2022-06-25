‘Disney On Ice’ show returns to Brazil with musical numbers of ‘Moana’ and ‘Frozen’ | Fun



Disney On Ice brings characters from Moana, Frozen and The Little Mermaid in an ice skating show – photos Handout/Feld Entertainment

Published 06/25/2022 07:00

Rio – After two years of waiting, “Disney On Ice” finally arrived in Brazil as a programming option for the family weekend. Last Wednesday, celebrities such as Douglas Silva, Alexandre Nero and Thais Fersoza took their children to watch the premiere of the show that brings together iconic characters in musical numbers of ice skating. The attraction is on display until tomorrow, in Maracanãzinho, North Zone of Rio.

After performing in Porto Alegre, Curitiba and São Paulo, the “Discovering Aventuras” tour ends the Brazilian season this Sunday. Tickets start at R$60 and can be purchased at the gym’s box office or through the website uhuu.com.

With approximately 1h30 of duration, the show promises to please fans of all eras of Disney. The welcome is given by the Mickey Mouse gang, which brings together Minnie, Goofy and Donald Duck in a presentation marked by interaction with the public. Next, Moana and the demigod Maui set out on their journey to return Te Fiti’s stolen heart. Audiences will still have the chance to follow Anna and Elsa as the sisters fight to protect the kingdom of Arendelle, and to venture under the sea with Ariel.

international roster

Since its first production debuted in 1981, “Disney On Ice” has traveled all over the world with characters from the animations that have marked cinema. In addition, a feature of the attraction is the cast that brings together skaters of different nationalities. The only Brazilian to participate in the show, actor Mario Castro highlights the emotion of performing “at home”.

“It’s really good because the Brazilian audience brings us a lot of energy. It announces the show and people are already screaming, they’re already looking forward to it, so that’s really cool. You get on the ice and you know that people are super excited and that’s very good for the artists”, he says.

Sparing no praise, the British Joseph Walsh agrees. “This is my second time here with ‘Disney On Ice’ and, wow, the audience in Brazil is different from all the others around the world. It’s the warmest, most welcoming and loudest audience”, jokes the skater.

And the artists are still celebrating the resumption of ice skating shows after two years. ‘Disney On Ice’ had dates scheduled to arrive in Brazil in May 2020, but was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic. For Mario, the return made this season even more special. “It feels like I slept in 2019 and woke up now in 2022. This joy continues, people continue to expect a lot and it’s very good”, he celebrates.

SERVICE

Disney On Ice – Discovering Adventures (Last presentations)

Saturday, with sessions at 11 am, 3 pm and 7 pm; Sunday at 10 am, 2 pm and 6 pm.

Maracanãzinho (Av. Pres. Castelo Branco, Gate 3 – Maracanã)

Tickets from R$ 60; available on the Uhuu website and at the gym’s box office.

Free classification.