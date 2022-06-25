Dividends: Lojas Renner (LREN3), Copel (CPLE6) and B3 (B3SA3) announce payment of more than R$600 million to shareholders

The shareholders of Renner Stores (LREN3)gives Copel (CPLE6) and gives B3 (B3SA3) celebrate: the companies announced this Thursday (23) the payment of interest on equity (JCP).

In total, the Renner will pay R$ 159 million in interest on equity, which is equivalent to R$ 0.164187 per share. Shares held in treasury are already excluded from the account.

To be considered for the payment of JCP, the investor must be on Renner’s shareholder base on June 28th. As of the 29th, the company’s shares will be traded “ex-interest”.

That is, you can choose to buy the paper now and be entitled to the amount or wait for the cut-off date and acquire the assets for a lower amount, but without the right to JCP.

The proceeds will be paid as of July 11, the date on which the R$141.4 million in Interest on Equity announced in March will also be paid.

It is also important to remember that the value informed is the gross. JCP is subject to withholding income tax (IR) at source.

already the Copel will pay R$ 125 million net, that is, with the tax already deducted. In the case of the company, only those who are in the shareholding base on June 30 will be entitled to the dividends.

Copel did not say how much the value represents per share.

In the case of B3, R$360 million will be paid in JPC, or the equivalent of the gross amount of R$0.06064724 per share. The net amount is BRL 0.05155016 per piece of paper, after 15% withholding income tax has been deducted.

Payment will be made on July 8th and will be based on the shareholding position on June 28, 2022.

As of June 29, B3 shares will be traded ex-JCP.

