Dollar rises and has 4th consecutive week of high against the real | Economy

The dollar closed higher on Friday (24) and marked its fourth consecutive week of gains, after fears that higher interest rates in the main economies would lead to a recession shook global sentiment, a scenario that is exacerbated by political fears and domestic tax.

The US currency rose 0.45%, sold at R$5.2528. At maximum, it reached R$ 5.2754.See more quotes. This is the highest closing level since February 8 this year (R$ 5.2601).

With this Friday’s result, the dollar rose 2.13% in the week and started to accumulate a high of 10.55% in the month. In the year, it still has a devaluation of 5.78% against the real.

Understand what makes the dollar go up or down

What is messing with the markets?

Outside, markets continued to be pressured by growing concerns that tighter monetary policies and rising inflation increase the chances of a global recession.

Étore Sanchez, chief economist at Ativa Investimentos, drew attention to a global scenario that has been adverse for risky assets, such as shares and currencies of emerging countries, in recent weeks.

Pessimism has grown since the US central bank, the Federal Reserve, tightened its monetary policy stance and raised US rates at the fastest pace since 1994 this month, signaling more to come. High borrowing rates tend to constrain economic activity, an effect that, in the current context, could be exacerbated by challenges such as the war in Ukraine and signs of a slowdown in China.

On the domestic agenda, the IBGE released a preview of June’s inflation, which stood at 0.69%, above the 0.59% rate recorded in May. In the year, it accumulates a high of 5.65% and, in 12 months, of 12.04%.

FGV showed that consumer confidence advanced 3.5 points in June, to 79 points. Despite the improvement, the thermometer is still below the level of 1 year ago.

Investors have shown strong concern with the discussion of government measures to compensate for the rise in fuel prices, which, as they risk leading to a reduction in tax revenues or even an increase in spending in a year of tightening public accounts, could exacerbate the Brazil’s fiscal credibility.

The day before, President Jair Bolsonaro sanctioned, with vetoes, the project that limits the Tax on the Circulation of Goods and Services (ICMS) on items such as diesel, gasoline, electricity, communications and public transport. Other measures currently being discussed to alleviate the effects of inflation are raising Auxílio Brasil, increasing the value of gas vouchers for families and creating a kind of voucher for truck drivers.