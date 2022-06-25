Dorival changes more than half a team and promotes the return of contested by Nação Rubro-Negra to the starting lineup

Flamengo will face off against América-MG on Saturday night (25), at the bottom of the Brasileirão table. Rubro-Negro currently occupies the 14th place in the table, with 15 points. Coelho comes soon after, with the same score, behind only by goal difference. The two teams are one point above the relegation zone, and face each other at 19:00, at Maracanã.

Fla is coming off two consecutive defeats to Atlético-MG, one for the Brazilian and another for the Copa do Brasil – both at Mineirão. Since the arrival of Dorival Jr to the technical command, the team from Rio de Janeiro has lost three games and won one. The three setbacks were away from home, against Internacional and Galo (twice), while the only triumph was won at home, against Cuiabá. This Saturday (25), the Flamengo team returns to Maracanã, seeking to win again to get away from the Z-4. And the coach prepares seven changes in the lineup, in relation to the initial 11 that went to the field in the 2-1 defeat to Atlético, in Mineirão, last Wednesday (22).

The most significant of them is in the goal: again the Rubro-Negra goal will have a change this season. Recovered from injury, Santos returns to the title. The commander will promote even more exchanges in the defensive sector. Contested by the Nation, Gustavo Henrique and Leo Pereira should form the defense duo. Rodinei replaces Matheuzinho and Ayrton Lucas returns to the team, replacing Filipe Luís. Thus, Dorival changes the entire defense compared to the last game. Diego Alves, Matheuzinho, Rodrigo Caio, Pablo and Filipe Luís leave the team, for the entrances of Santos, Rodinei, Gustavo Henrique, Leo Pereira and Ayrton Lucas.

In midfield, Thiago Maia takes the place of Arão, behind João Gomes and Andreas Pereira. Ahead, another important change: Éverton Ribeiro leaves and Pedro pairs up with Gabigol in attack, with Arrascaeta in creation. According to GE, the departures of Rodrigo Caio, Pablo and Everton happen due to physical reasons. They will be spared, targeting the match against Tolima, for the round of 16 of Libertadores, next Wednesday (29). The defender still has another absence: David Luiz, with edema in the thigh. Santos returns from injury and regains his starting position, in the position that has given him a lot of headache during the season.

The goalkeeper was hired precisely to solve this problem, but ended up getting injured shortly after his arrival. Rodinei left a good impression in the confrontation with Atlético-MG, when he entered the second half and made the cross for Lázaro’s goal, which kept Fla alive in the dispute for the spot in the quarterfinals. Unlike Arão, who did not do well and will give space to Thiago Maia. Ayrton Lucas was used in the first three games by Dorival, gave way to Filipe Luís in the previous commitment, and returns to the team this Saturday (25). If they win, Flamengo can touch the G-6. On the other hand, a defeat can make the Club finish the round in the sticking zone of the national championship.