Driver walks out of R$1 million McLaren after terrible disaster

a driver survived a terrible accident with a McLaren 600 LT 2020 on Washington state road (USA) this week.

The supercar, valued at around BRL 1 million (in the local market), entered under the runway side protection barrier, getting destroyed. Despite the dramatic scene, the driver walked out of the vehicle. It is not known if he was injured or if he is accompanied.

The 2020 McLaren 600 LT will from 0 to 100 km/h in just 2.9 secondsbeing one of the fastest sports cars in the world.

When police arrived at the scene, the unidentified driver had already left the scene of the accident, according to The Oregonian newspaper.

“These kind of accidents happen all the time, where people don’t want to be in trouble, so they leave the car behind. But it’s not necessarily common that it’s a $200,000 McLaren, though.”said highway patrolman John Dattilo.

Accident with McLaren in the USA Photo: Reproduction / Twitter (Trooper Robert Reyer)

As the name of the driver was not disclosed, netizens on the networks speculate that it could be someone with diplomatic immunity or an athlete.

The case is still being investigated.