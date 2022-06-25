During the reunion, Juliette and Gil do Vigor recall unusual moments experienced at BBB 21: “vigor”

Brothers remembered special moments of the reality and took the opportunity to do a reinterpretation of the song created during the edition

This Friday (24) provided a very special meeting between Juliette, champion, and Gil do Vigor, who was fourth in the competition, both participants in the Big Brother Brasil 21 edition. And the two, of course, did not fail to register the moment that brought back fond memories of everything they experienced during the reality.

The lawyer and the economist met in Paraíba, where the São João de Campina Grande party is held, an event in the interior of the state in which the two will participate. Through their social networks, Juliette recorded the meeting in stories and took the opportunity to praise the new look of the friend, who has platinum wires.

“Look at this cat that came to have lunch with me. It smells so good, will it last? Look how cute he is, boy, look”joked Juliette. “Let’s be strong. Look at that hair… I was called Belo on the plane yesterday. He said ‘who is this?’ He said ‘are you Belo? Did you appear in Silvio Santos?’ I said ‘no!’ What is this life?”said Gilradiating happiness as she shows off her new look.

After that, Juliette and Gil relived the scene they starred in during BBB 21singing a song they invented while participating in a leader test: “I put it on or I don’t put it on, oh I’m scared. I put it on or I don’t put it on, oh I’m scared”played the duo in the confinement and in the reissue in the stories gives attorney.