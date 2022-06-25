EASY tip to withdraw up to R$ 1,000 through the Caixa Tem app

This is a new modality of Caixa Tem that has been in effect since March 28 as another form of loan. This possibility was announced by Caixa Econômica Federal and is still in effect. You can apply for credit through the Caixa Tem app.

Many people have already applied for the loan, as it was announced that more than 900,000 Brazilians have already made the hiring through Digital Microcredit for Entrepreneurs (SIM Digital).

Who can take out the loan?

Individuals and also individual microentrepreneurs (MEI) can take out the loan, but for each of these groups there is a different amount available.

Individuals: can request between BRL 300 and BRL 1,000;

Individual microentrepreneurs (MEI): they can hire any phallus between one thousand and R$3 thousand.

Can people with a dirty name hire?

As is already foreseen by Ordinance nº 660, the people who have their names negatives will be able to apply for the loan, yes. In both cases, the maximum limit for payment in installments is up to 24 months.

This means that even if the person has a dirty name in the credit protection agencies, such as SPC and Serasa, they are free to make the loan.

It should be noted that in order to obtain credit, individuals must be interested in working on their own, that is, in becoming self-employed, even if this happens informally.

With regard to the MEI, what is known is that it will be necessary to have at least 12 months of activity in the business to apply for the loan.

How to apply for a loan?

For each group, there is a different condition. See what they are.

Physical person

For individuals, it will be possible to apply for credit by cell phone only through the Caixa Tem app, which is available for both Android and iOS, as long as you have the latest version of the platform.

Another thing that must be done is the update of your registration in the application, something that can be done very easily in the option “Update your registration”. At this stage, you need to send some documents, such as:

ID card;

Proof of residence;

Your income;

One selfie.

Once your registration is updated, just go to the loan option to start the request. The review of your order can take up to a week.

Individual Microentrepreneur – MEI (with CNPJ)

At least in this first phase of the new modality, it will be necessary for the MEI to go in person to one of the Caixa Econômica Federal branches, carrying some documents: