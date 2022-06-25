Electric shock and precarious structure make Luan Santana cancel show | Lo Bianco

Marcelo of Assisi Luan Santana chose to reschedule the show for security reasons

A great confusion made headlines in several press vehicles after the singer Luan Santana decided to cancel a show he would do on the night of São João, in the municipality of Entre Rios, Bahia. The city hall accused the singer of making several demands and not fulfilling his professional commitment. However, the story may not have happened the way the city reports in an official statement. Lack of structure, including the discharge of electric shocks, would have been the real reasons for the singer to opt for canceling the show. One of the employees even needed to be rescued and hospitalized.

According to an official statement issued by the city hall, “the production of the artist Luan Santana presented justifications that did not convince the local production, which sought to dialogue to find a solution that would not harm the entrerriense, tourists and fan clubs. Luan Santana made it a requirement that his presentation be before any artist, which was attended by the local production. In addition to all other technical requests that were also met. It is worth noting that even the official schedule was changed to meet this request. We did not find any other feeling other than indignation at the lack of respect for everyone. It is worth mentioning that the city hall complied with all contractual requirements. In time, the municipal government of Entre Rios, through its legal department, will take all appropriate measures.”

The column had access to a report from the technical producer of the Luan Santana team, José Marinheiro, who detailed the real reasons that made the singer give up the presentation. According to the document, from the first contact for the event, a technical rider was sent (information booklet with the needs regarding the structure, sound, light, and other necessary items). Also according to the report, “unfortunately, over time, it was found that some items were not being met.” The document points out that several factors were made flexible, in the best way, so that the holding of the event was not harmed. The technical opinion highlights the minimal lack of technical and safety conditions for the continuation of the show in relation to what was promised by the local city hall.

“When we arrived at the venue, we started to assemble our equipment and our technicians went to check the structure offered. We identified the following points: there was not the requested soundboard, but we still tried to assemble it to perform the show. did not fully meet our rider and most of the equipment present was not working; there was only one backline kit to meet the two existing bands (Luan Santana and Adelmario Coelho), however the material available was not enough for even one band; there was only an audio system, a multi-cable, also insufficient for attractions”, highlights the text.

Even more serious was the reason that took an employee to a hospital in the city: “The stage was not grounded, which caused shocks to several professionals present there, including one of them who had to be rescued and hospitalized (employee of LS Audio, equipment rental of sound and light); members of Adelmario Coelho’s band and our blaster also received electric shocks”.

The singer’s advice also denied the information in the official statement from the city hall informing that, at a time, someone was required to impose for him to perform first, “so much so that the other artist in question was already on stage when the problems were found and they They also chose not to perform.”

Also according to Luan Santana’s team, the mayor and the local production were talked to about the problems, and they tried to reverse the situation so that the singer could still perform his presentation, which was not possible:

“However, for the safety of our entire team and the technical problems already related, we chose to request a rescheduling. We were prevented from leaving with our bus that had its passage obstructed, only released after more than two hours”.

On social media, several people who were at the event also denied the city hall’s statement: “He wants to blame Luan, people I saw with my eyes the man getting shocked on stage. I swear, there was no structure there,” said one person via Twitter. Another netizen said: “the stage was full of water and the production staff and the like were getting shocked”, said another netizen.

According to the singer Luan Santana’s office, a statement will also be made soon about the measures that will be taken in relation to what happened.