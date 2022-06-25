Electricity bill continues without extra charge in July, decides Aneel | Economy

The National Electric Energy Agency (Aneel) decided this Friday (24) that the green flag will continue in July. With this, the electricity bill continues without additional charge for another month.

The tariff flag system was created by Aneel to signal the cost of energy generation. At the end of each month, the agency decides the flag color for the following month.

When the cost of energy production increases, for example, due to the activation of thermal plants (more polluting and more expensive), Aneel can activate the yellow, red flags level 1 or 2 — which represent an extra cost to the consumer.

1 of 1 New values ​​of tariff flags, in force between July 1 and mid-2023 — Photo: Editoria de Arte / g1 New values ​​of tariff flags, in force between July 1 and mid-2023 — Photo: Editoria de Arte / g1

Aneel expects the green flag to remain in effect throughout this year, given the recovery of hydroelectric reservoirs (see more below).

This week, the agency approved an increase of up to 64% in the value of the flags. The new values ​​take effect on July 1 and will be valid until mid-2023.

According to the agency, this readjustment will not have “immediate impact” for the consumer because the green flag has been activated since April 16 – when the water scarcity flag, the most expensive in the system, which adds R$ 14, ceased to be valid. 20 on the electricity bill per 100 kilowatt-hours (KWh) consumed in the month.

The water scarcity flag was created in September last year to offset the additional costs of energy production during the water crisis.

Status of reservoirs

According to data from the National Electric System Operator (ONS), the level of reservoirs in the Southeast and Midwest, responsible for 70% of the country’s energy production capacity, was 65.96% this Thursday (23) .

In the month in which the water scarcity flag came into force, in September 2021, storage reached 16.75%, lowest level since November 2014.

Since March this year, the level has been stable, around 60%.

Level of reservoirs in the Southeast/Midwest subsystem Line indicates beginning of recovery of levels after water crisis Source: ONS