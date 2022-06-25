Elizângela loses role in Globo soap opera for refusing vaccine, says columnist

the veteran actress Elizangela, which was quoted for ‘Crossing‘, Rede Globo’s new nine o’clock soap opera, was cut from the cast by nwill not want to be vaccinated against covid-19. The broadcaster’s health safety protocols are strict regarding immunization.

According to columnist Gabriel Perline, the actress would have been invited to act in the soap opera that will replace ‘Pantanal’ personally by the author. Gloria Perez. The writer and actress have worked together on other soap operas, including Perez’s latest feuilleton, ‘A Força do Querer’.

In addition to Elizângela, the Portuguese Maria Vieira used social networks last week to denounce her cut of ‘Travessia’ for being against vaccination. She claimed to have been nominated for the telenovela by director Mauro Mendonça Filho, with whom she worked in ‘Negócio da China’ (2008), and who was even instructed to apply for a work visa to Brazil.







Elizângela would have been dismissed from Globo’s soap opera for refusing vaccination Photo: Estevam Avellar / TV Globo

For Maria Vieira, forcing vaccination is part of “dictatorial decisions and actions” influenced by “globalism” (a conspiracy theory of the extreme right, which suggests the implantation of chips in vaccines). Politicizing the issue, she added that her cut was a censure for her being on the right and supporting Bolsonaro.

The requirement for vaccination has become the norm in companies producing artistic content around the world, since the end of 2020, for economic reasons. This is a radically capitalist option: not only does it reduce treatment costs for individual contamination, it also reduces production stoppages due to the detection of covid-19 on sets, saving companies expenses.

In the US, many actors have been released from work in progress for refusing to follow health protocols.

Vaccines do not contain chips.

After the start of vaccination, Brazil dropped from 3,000 daily deaths to less than 100. A survey conducted in Londrina, Paraná, found that 75% of deaths from covid-19 recorded in the first ten months of 2021 occurred in individuals who did not were immunized against the disease. Most people who still die from covid-19 are delayed in vaccination.