Elizangela loses role in replacing Pantanal after refusing vaccine | Gabriel Perline

Reproduction / Globe Elizangela lost her chance to act in a new Globo soap opera

Elizangela missed the opportunity to act in Travessia, a soap opera that will replace Pantanal in Globo’s prime time, for a “detail”: she refused to take the vaccine against Covid-19. Gloria Perez had invited the actress, who was barred by the broadcaster for being radically against the immunizing agent for the disease caused by the coronavirus.

In the column, Elizangela’s manager confirmed that she was invited by Gloria Perez to act in Travessia, when the soap opera was still in the development stage. But time has passed and so far no one has sought her out to talk about this work. When I asked if the actress would get the vaccine on account of work, he ended the call.

We also reached out to Globo earlier this week, questioning Elizangela’s status in the Pantanal replacement cast, but so far we haven’t received any response.

Elizangela is a personal friend of Gloria Perez. It was the author who brought her back to Globo, with an invitation to the soap opera A Força do Querer (2017), after the actress accepted Record’s invitation to act in its biblical productions.

And she is also a staunch supporter of Jair Bolsonaro and his ideologies. The veteran has already openly declared herself against the immunizations developed to fight Covid-19 and to date has not taken any dose – a factor that made her hospitalized and intubated due to the disease in January this year.

Since last year, Globo has been warning its employees that everyone must present their vaccination certificates to work at the broadcaster and informed that it will fire those who refuse to join the immunization program.

With this, Elizangela is prevented from acting in Globo’s soap operas as long as she continues to refuse to be vaccinated. She is the second actress who had been invited to Travessia and who lost the role for this reason. The Portuguese Maria Vieira, who would participate in the plot, was also dismissed and was revolted by the uninvitation.