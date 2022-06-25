Espírito Santo has more than 400 vacancies in supermarkets and wholesalers

Supermarkets and wholesalers offer 404 job openings in Espírito Santo. Opportunities are in several areas.

Supermarkets and wholesalers offer 404 job openings in Espírito Santo. Opportunities are for positions such as stocker, cashier, driver, cold store operator and butcher. The posts are to work in Grande Vitória, Linhares, Cachoeiro de Itapemirim and São Mateus.

Interested parties can register on the companies’ websites, deliver their CV to one of the stores or send it by e-mail, according to the service provided by each establishment.

The largest number of vacancies is available at the Coutinho Group, under the Extrabom, Extraplus and Atacado Vem brands. In total, there are 255 opportunities, 115 of which are for immediate hiring and 140 for the new Atacado Vem unit, which will open in September this year, in Jacaraípe.

At Grupo Carone, from the supermarket brands Carone and Semper Tem, there are 124 vacancies for professionals to work in stores in Grande Vitória and Guarapari.

There are also opportunities at Rede Casagrande, Big (Sams Club and Maxxi Atacado) and Perim Supermercados.

how to apply

Discover the opportunities available in each and network and see how to send your resume and apply for a job.

Coutinho Group

for vacancies in Coutinho Groupof the Extrabom, Extraplus and Atacado Vem brands, candidates must register on the website.

There are 255 vacancies in total, which are:

packer;

Butcher;

E-commerce clerk;

sales operator;

Multipurpose officer;

wine consultant;

Risk prevention officer;

Driver;

Administrative intern;

General service assistant;

Cold food operator;

Deposit Assistant;

cashier.

Carone Group

At the Carone Groupfrom Supermercados Carone and Semper Tem, interested parties can register on the website, send their CV to the e-mail [email protected] or deliver directly to one of the stores.

There are 124 vacancies to work in Grande Vitória or Guarapari, namely:

Butcher;

Pizzaiolo;

forklift operator;

Asset control tax;

T&D Analyst;

Butcher’s assistant;

kitchen assistant;

Merchandise/perishables repository;

Cold room operator;

Merchandise receiving assistant.

Big house

supermarkets Big house: Interested parties can leave their CV at one of the stores or send their CV to e-mail [email protected]

Vacancies available: 5

Butcher shop clerk (Linhares);

Occupational safety technician (São Mateus);

Camera operator (Linhares);

Baker’s assistant (Linhares);

Warehouse assistant (Linhares) .

Perim Supermarkets

Perim Supermarkets – Resumes must be delivered to one of the stores in Perim de Cachoeiro de Itapemirim and Castelo.

Are 11 spots available, for Cacheiro and Castelo, being:

repository;

Driver;

Butcher’s assistant;

Store tax.

Image: Antonio Guillem / Shutterstock.com