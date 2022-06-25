Ex-Menudo reveals that he was raped several times during his time with the band

Angelo Garcia, who was part of the band Menudo, revealed in the documentary series ‘Menudo: Forever Young’ that he was sexually abused. He participated in the banking between 1988 and 1990.

“All I remember is I, like, passed out. When I woke up, he was naked and bleeding, so I knew I had been penetrated. I had, like, these burn marks from the carpet on my face… I was very confused and didn’t understand”, scrutinizes Garcia, in one of the four episodes of the doc, also making it clear that that occurrence in a hotel room, after receiving alcohol from a man whose identity is kept secret, it was not the only time he was a victim of sexual assault.















“During my time in Menudo, I was raped several times, and that was how sexual predators took advantage of me.”

‘Menudo: Forever Young’ deals with other hidden secrets of the set, including bullying, drug scandals and exploitative working conditions that the 32 boys who made up the “brand” were victims of.

Much because of this, the group’s mentor, Edgardo Diaz, described as the menudos’ “businessman, producer and father surrogate”, did not respond to the production’s numerous requests for an interview – he always denied any irregularities or abuses during his time as manager of the group. .

In time, he was the one who conceived the formula for success, in Puerto Rico, back in 1977, counting on a kind of “fountain of youth” – the members were replaced as soon as they turned 16.

Other members also report cases in which they were exposed to inappropriate and even dangerous situations, at a very young age, without adequate supervision.

“Once we were in Colombia. I’m with another colleague from Menudo, and we’re arriving at the hotel. We entered our room. Suddenly, a random guy walks in… And he takes what must have been about a kilo of cocaine… So we freaked out, because we didn’t know this person… But the guy was actually one of the producers and promoters”, says Sergio Blass, who was in the band between 1986 and 1990, and was expelled after being arrested along with Ray Acevedo, another member of Menudo, for possession of marijuana.

Andy Blázquez, who was in the group from 1991 to 1997, reveals that he felt bad about the “extreme sexualization” that went on from the beginning – like jokes inappropriate for their age at the time. “I remember Edgardo saying, ‘You know the pleasure you get when you’re pooping? Anal sex is like that.’”

Other members have accused Díaz of sexual abuse, including Roy Rosselló, in a television appearance rescued in the doc.