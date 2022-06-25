Ex-Menudo says he was raped while in the band – 06/24/2022 – Illustrated

American singer Angelo Garcia claimed that he was a victim of rape when he was part of Menudo, a boy band that was successful among young people in the 1980s.

In an interview with the documentary series “Menudo: Forever Young”, released this Thursday on HBO Max, Garcia recalls an episode in which he was raped by a man in a hotel room after he drank alcohol and passed out.

“When I woke up, I was naked and bleeding, so I knew I had been penetrated. I was very confused, I didn’t understand,” said the singer, who participated in Menudo between the ages of 11 and 14. The musician also said that this was not the only time he suffered abuse while participating in the group. “I was raped a number of times, and that was the way the predators took advantage of me.”

Seeking to portray the backstage of the Latin boy band formed by Panamanian businessman Edgardo Díaz, the series revealed, in addition to cases of sexual crime, a series of abuses involving drugs and degrading working conditions by the group’s members.

In activity between 1977 and 1980, the band Menudo was one of the first to work with the concept of rotation. Upon turning 16, the member left without the slightest ceremony and was replaced by another, younger member.

Of the 33 young people who passed through the group, Ricky Martin was the most successful later. In 1998, his song “La Copa de la Vida” was the official song of the World Cup. In the same year, he won the Grammy for Best Latin Pop Performance with the song “Vuelve”. In 2006, Martin was honored by the same award as the Latin Recording Industry Personality of the Year.