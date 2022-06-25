Extreme heat of up to 50ºC leaves a trail of damage in Europe, Asia and the United States; see PHOTOS and understand | Environment

The week that marked the beginning of summer in the Northern Hemisphere (and the last days of June in general) brought scorching temperatures to several countries in Europe, Asia and North America.

In the United States, a heat wave raised the thermometers in several cities across the country. Last Thursday (23), according to the Associated Press news agency, at least 15 US states have recorded temperatures above 37.8 degrees Celsius.

In addition, since June 15, at least 113 automated weather stations across the country have recorded record temperatures. According to the National Weather Service, more than 30 million Americans were under some kind of heat alert in the last days.

At the beginning of the month, in several areas of the interior of California, temperatures exceeded 40°C, with a record of 50°C in the so-called Death Valley, a desert area in the east of the state.

“During the summer, it’s really hard to find a place at night that’s cool enough to sleep without the police chasing you,” Chris Medlock, a homeless resident of Phoenix, Arizona, told the AP. .

Excessive heat causes more weather-related deaths in the United States than hurricanes, floods and tornadoes combined. Nationwide, heat waves contribute to an estimated 1,500 deaths annually, and some experts estimate that about half of these fatalities occur precisely with homeless people.

Scientists also claim that this early “warmth” has all the characteristics of climate change. And it’s not just in the United States.

In Henan Province, north of Chinaon Friday (24), the city of Xuchang reached more than 42 degrees Celsius while its neighbor Dengfeng scored around 41ºC, a historic landmark according to climatologist Maximiliano Herrera.

already in JapanOn Friday, Tokamachi and Tsunan also broke heat records, while several cities in the Asian country broke monthly marks, he said.

“It is easy to look at these numbers and forget the immense misery they represent. People who can’t afford air conditioning and those who work outdoors have only one option, to suffer,” said climate scientist and atmospheric science professor Andrew Dessler.

In the Russian city of Norilsk, which is above the arctic circle, thermometers marked 32ºC on Thursday, the hottest June day on record, according to Herrera. Saragt, in Turkmenistan, scored 45.9ºCbut Herrera said it could get even hotter there over the next few days.

A heat wave in Europe has also caused problems like wildfires in Germany and Spain. (see photos below).

Northern Illinois University meteorology professor Victor Gensini told the Associated Press that what is happening with this initial heat wave is “very consistent with what we would expect in a constantly warming world.”

“These temperatures are occurring with just 2 degrees Fahrenheit (1.1 degrees Celsius) of global warming and we are on our way to 4 degrees Fahrenheit (2.2 degrees Celsius) more warming over the course of this century,” Dessler said. “In fact, I can’t imagine how bad this will be.”

