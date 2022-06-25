Falling income and rising health plans make affordable private medicine gain traction

Amid the rise in prices, Brazilians had to deal with yet another increase: that of health plans. This issue, which is already worrying, joins the average income of the population and great demand from the Unified Health System. Against this backdrop, accessible multidisciplinary clinics are presented as an alternative to meet the high demand for health.

This is precisely the case of Clínica da Cidade – a reference network in accessible medicine with 20 years of experience in the Brazilian market, a pioneer in this sector, which has been in the franchise segment for four years. In São Paulo, the chain opened another unit this week, at Rua Joaquim Machado, nº 163, in the Lapa neighborhood. It is the fourth of the network in the capital of São Paulo.

“Our business model makes a difference to the lives of people who are unable to follow up through the SUS and understand that medical insurance is financially unfeasible. And this is the main focus of our expansion. We want to democratize access to healthcare and positively impact millions of people from all Brazilian capitals and cities,” said Rafael Teixeira, CEO and Co-founder of Clínica da Cidade.

On average, the value of a health plan currently in the country, taking into account the 15.5% increase approved in the last month, is more than R$900. At the same time, the country’s per capita household income is R$1,367. in the capital of São Paulo alone, household default is around 21%, according to the Consumer Debt and Default Survey (PEIC), by FecomercioSP.

“It is a high financial commitment in the lives of those who often have a lower income and have priority personal and family obligations. We serve both those who, with the loss of income, stopped paying their health plan, and those who had an increase in their budget and are now able to pay for a private consultation in the concept of affordable medicine, without having to wait in line at the SUS. And this is our main audience”, concludes Teixeira.

In São Paulo, Clínica da Cidade has units in Bela Vista, Vila Matilde and Vila Mascote, in addition to the recently opened one in Lapa. There are 67 units throughout Brazil, 8 of which are owned and 59 franchised clinics – between those in operation and those that are to open in the coming months -, all with the infrastructure to host 5 to 8 offices for the care of more than 20 medical specialties. , exam rooms and laboratory point.

City Clinic – Lapa/SP Unit

Address: Rua Joaquim Machado, nº 163 – Lapa, São Paulo/SP

Opening hours: Monday to Friday: from 7:30 to 18:00. Saturday from 7:30 to 12:00

Scheduling: by phone at (11) 4502-4575 or by City Clinic website