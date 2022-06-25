Fátima Bernardes says goodbye to the Meeting in an emotional speech

Fátima Bernardes started today’s “Encontro” (TV Globo), a commemorative edition of the program’s 10th anniversary, with an emotional speech in a farewell tone.

The presenter will bid farewell to the attraction next week. She will command the new season of “The Voice Brasil” (TV Globo).

“2566 Encontros. Yes, you on the other side of the screen and I are celebrating 10 years together at this time, in this space. How many stories I will never forget. You certainly also have your unforgettable moments. And that’s why we made this program The audience here, the audience at a distance told us many dreams, achievements”, began Fátima, who appeared being painted with words like “love”, “family” and “encounter”.

How many topics for debate did you suggest? We learned so much, we experienced reunions that seemed impossible. How much love we spread, how much love we receive. We didn’t let diversity, respect, the fight against racism and the inclusion of all leave our agenda. Fátima Bernardes

She continued: “We saw artists being consecrated, new music rhythms emerge, we had goodbyes too. On this stage, I returned to dancing. We use humor to face moments that are not always easy. We try to untangle complicated news. already passed through here. Our fight will continue, full of faith in all the beliefs that lead us to a better world”.

“When I left Jornal Nacional to build the Meeting, I believed in our partnership to move forward and, at the end of this month, I will do the same again. , concluded the presenter.

Changes

The next month will be marked by several changes in the broadcaster’s entertainment. Fátima Bernardes will leave “Encontro” to present “The Voice”. The daily program will be managed by Patrícia Poeta and Manoel Soares.

“É de Casa”, in turn, will be presented by Maria Beltrão, Thiago Oliveira, Rita Batista and Talitha Morete. Andréia Sadi replaced the journalist at “Estúdio i”, by GloboNews.

The changes will even affect the “Mais Você”, which will have the time reversed with that of the “Meeting”. On July 4th, when it will premiere with the new presenters, “Encontro” will be shown right after “Bom Dia Brasil”, direct from São Paulo, covering the main news of the day with articles, chats and guests, in addition to of musical attractions.

At “Mais Você”, Ana Maria Braga will fill the period before lunch with culinary tips, interviews, inspiring phrases and a good-humored critique of matters that impact the population’s routine.

In addition to changing the order of programs in the schedule, the time of the first edition of local news will be standardized, starting at 11:45 am throughout Brazil.

The program will also have a new program on Sunday afternoons, presented by Ivete Sangalo.