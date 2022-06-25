Faustão suffers dismissal, loses 50 minutes in the Band and has mass dismissal

The communicator had a new wave of layoffs and will lose time on the air

And the witch is still loose behind the scenes of Faustão! About to complete six months on the air, the veteran has already had to deal with numerous casualties in the Band due to cost cuttingand now, in addition to new layoffs, he will lose program time.

That’s right, TV Foco’s exclusive sources ensured that at least 6 people were laid off in the last few days due to cost cutting. The lowest paid people were some of the few who were not selected in the mass layoffs.

So far, 2 content producers and 4 producers are known to have been let go, and that’s not even the most shocking: reporter Dai de Paula, girlfriend of actor Caio Castroalso was turned off in this new wave.

One of the former employees showed extreme regret in leaving Globo to go to Band. She was part of the Domingão team and knew that the challenge in the new house would be difficult, but she decided to try and ended up being dismissed a few months later.

To make matters worse, faustão will lose time on the air and his program will only occupy the prime time schedule for 1h10, starting in July. Until then, the veteran entered at 8:30 pm and left at 10:30 pm. The sources of this portal also informed that the team is already recording with reduced time.

One of the justifications was that the format will be less “tiring” and Fausto will be able to take his vacation in July, as he always did. However, the low numbers on Ibope were also essential in the decision.

Despite Faustão’s greatness, getting an audience in the Band has not been an easy task. In the first week, he managed to guarantee excellent numbers for the station, but everything went downhill when it stopped being a novelty to the public.

Amazingly, even SBT, which is not there in its best phases, has secured third place in prime time with children’s soap operas. The Saads’ broadcaster seeks to reach the post behind Record, but, so far, this has not happened.

ADVISORY NOTICE

in response to TV Foco, the band’s consultancy informed that the program will not be reduced, but is not sure about the dismissal of Dai de Paula, Caio Castro’s girlfriend.