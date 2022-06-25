Federal collection breaks record and reaches R$ 165.3 billion in May | Economy

MARCELO CAMARGO/BRAZIL AGENCY Federal revenue breaks record and totals R$ 165.3 billion in May

Federal revenue in May 2022 totaled BRL 165.3 billion, according to data from the Federal Revenue . This represents an increase of 4.13% in relation to the same month of the previous year, already discounting the inflation of the period.

The data were released this Thursday (23) by the Tax Authorities. The result is the best for the month of May in the entire historical series, which began in 1995. In the first five months of 2022, federal revenue totaled R$ 908.5 billion, a growth of 9.75%, also the best performance for the period.

Once again, the performance in the period is related to the growth in IRPJ and CSLL collections.

Since 2021, federal revenue has been breaking records and the government maintains that this increase is structural, despite the concern with which some analysts see this scenario. The government relies on increased revenue to reduce some taxes. The government has already promoted rounds of cuts in the rate of the Tax on Industrialized Products (IPI) and Import Tax (II).

On another front, to try to stop the rise in fuel prices, the government zeroed PIS and Cofins for diesel and cooking gas by the end of the year and intends to extend the action to gasoline, ethanol and natural gas.