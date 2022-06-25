Federal Court blocks BRL 3.6 billion from Eike Batista

posted on 06/24/2022 17:52



(credit: Wilson Dias/Agencia Brasil)

The Federal Court in Rio determined the blocking of the assets of businessman Eike Batista up to the limit of R$ 3,622,491,046.40. The decision of Judge Bianca Stamato Fernandes, of the 5th Federal Court of Tax Enforcement in Rio , responds to the request of the National Treasury in the bankruptcy process of MMX Mineração e Metálicos, a company that operates in iron ore mining. Bankruptcy was declared in May last year.

The defined amount corresponds to the company’s debt, updated at the beginning of the month. The defense has 30 days to appeal. The decision bears the date of the 20th, but was published (23).

Last year, businessman Eike Batista was sentenced to 11 years in prison for crimes against the financial market. He has already been arrested twice in Lava Jato operations for manipulating stock exchanges in Brazil, Canada, the United States and Ireland, in addition to using privileged information to defraud the capital market.