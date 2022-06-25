Federal Court blocks BRL 3.6 billion from Eike Batista

Yadunandan Singh 2 days ago Business Comments Off on Federal Court blocks BRL 3.6 billion from Eike Batista 9 Views

posted on 06/24/2022 17:52

(credit: Wilson Dias/Agencia Brasil)


(credit: Wilson Dias/Agencia Brasil)

The Federal Court in Rio of January determined the blocking of the assets of businessman Eike Batista up to the limit of R$ 3,622,491,046.40. The decision of Judge Bianca Stamato Fernandes, of the 5th Federal Court of Tax Enforcement in Rio of January, responds to the request of the National Treasury in the bankruptcy process of MMX Mineração e Metálicos, a company that operates in iron ore mining. Bankruptcy was declared in May last year.

The defined amount corresponds to the company’s debt, updated at the beginning of the month. The defense has 30 days to appeal. The decision bears the date of the 20th, but was published yesterday (23).

Last year, businessman Eike Batista was sentenced to 11 years in prison for crimes against the financial market. He has already been arrested twice in Lava Jato operations for manipulating stock exchanges in Brazil, Canada, the United States and Ireland, in addition to using privileged information to defraud the capital market.

About Yadunandan Singh

Born in 1992, Yadunandan approaches the world of video games thanks to two sacred monsters like Diablo and above all Sonic, strictly in the Sega Saturn version. Ranging between consoles and PCs, he is particularly fond of platform titles and RPGs, not disdaining all other genres and moving in the constant search for the perfect balance between narration and interactivity.

Check Also

A thousand reais! Understand how workers are still withdrawing the deposit

If you have amounts available in the Severance Indemnity Fund (FGTS) and still couldn’t rescue …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved