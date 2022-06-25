Felipe Araújo pays tribute to his brother Cristiano Araújo, on the 7th anniversary of the singer’s death: “Saudade that doesn’t pass”

The death of Cristiano Araujo it was one of the most memorable events of 2015. The artist died at the height of his career and much was expected of the young man’s musical skills, who left and left a void in the hearts of a legion of fans. This Thursday (24), the anniversary of the death of the countryman and his brother, Felipe Araújotook the opportunity to leave a tribute to his relative.

“Today… 7 years since you left. The longing doesn’t go away, it only increases. You were, you are and you will be with me wherever I go. I love you, my boy. Forever”, she wrote. Philip in the caption of the publication. In 2015, Cristiano Araujo had a car accident. In fatality, the singer and his girlfriend, Allana Coelho Pinto, could not resist the accident.

Leandro & Leonardo

This Thursday (23), marks the 28th anniversary of the death of Leandro, who passed away after a long struggle with rare lung cancer. To honor your partner, Leonardo made a point of posting a beautiful message to his brother and in the content, he made a point of remembering that he didn’t forget the date.

“24 years of missing my brother #Leandro!! There isn’t a single day that I don’t think about you. I love you! Saudade that hurts!”, said the veteran. Jessica, the singer’s daughter, also left a message for her uncle. “24 years of nostalgia. My love, respect and admiration are eternal! your departure,” he said.