Felipe Prior offers to design a house for Luva de Pedreiro

Former BBB Felipe Prior offered to do, for free, the project for Iran Ferreira’s house, Luva de Pedreiro, after a series of news about the influencer’s financial situation. In Instagram Stories, the architect promised to help the 20-year-old from Bahia.

Despite his success on the internet — which led him to the idol Neymer — Iran lives in a very humble home in Quijingue, Bahia, 322 kilometers from Salvador. As he showed the column by Leo Dias, in Metrópoles, the house walls are peeling and some rooms lack doors and tiles.

Prior sympathized with Luva de Pedreiro and asked the influencer to get in touch via social media to start the project. The former BBB also made it clear that he doesn’t want to “show up”, but rather help the Bahian.

“Oh, Luva! I’m an architect, you know it, right? If you want, I’ll design your house, I’m committed to designing your house. It’s free, bro! It’s us! , I do the project”, started Prior in Instagram Stories.

“I’m an architect and I’m committed to doing it, okay? We just exchange ideas in direct and just say: ‘I want to have the house built by the Prior’. I do it, it’s not to show up, you’re connected! I do it, ok? You can leave it!”, completed the ex-BBB.

The rant and the start of the controversies

Last Monday (20), Luva de Pedreiro made an outburst, live, and left fans worried. “Thank God, Dad. I’m for my followers. What my followers say to me there… You know? I don’t drink, partner. I’m healthy. full, now”, he said, on Instagram, where he is followed by 14 million followers.

“A hug for you there. These days I don’t post a video. I’m going to stay there for a while… Are you on? Without posting a video. I’m going to cool my head, man! They keep bothering the guy. p… it’s alone. God and my fans, bro. Fuck… the rest is the rest”, he added.

Two days later, Iran removed all mention of Allan Jesus, his manager, on social media. He also returned to publishing the characteristic videos. On the same day, another article in the Leo Dias column, in Metrópoles, revealed that the young man has, in two bank accounts, a turnover of R$ 7,500 and “almost nothing” in balance.

Last Wednesday night, businessman Allan Jesus spoke about the controversy through an official note. According to him, there was no attempt to terminate the contract between the two parties.

“ASJ and Luva de Pedreiro, with a successful trajectory so far, have a contract valid until the year 2026. If some of the parties effectively wish to terminate the current contract, in addition to respecting the agreed form, they must officially inform the other your decision,” he said.

He cited ‘evidence spread over the internet and news that would account for an alleged new agency’ and stated that, if this is true, ‘in theory it could constitute breach of exclusivity’ of the contract he has with Iran. According to the Metrópoles newspaper, the amount required for Luva de Pedreiro to terminate the relationship with Allan Jesus’ company, ASJ Consultoria, is R$ 5.2 million.

The businessman also defended himself from possible accusations about the financial situation of Luva de Pedreiro and made himself available to “demonstrate the regularity” of his work.

“In any case, when urged to manifest or demonstrate the regularity of its acts, ASJ will do so with great tranquility, opening to those entitled to all contracts, documents, extracts and whatever else is necessary. Finally, we express our certainty and conviction that the truth, as always, will prevail”, he concluded.