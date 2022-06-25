Fernanda Souza’s girlfriend is seen with the actress’ friend in Rio

Eduarda Porto was clicked in the company of Fernanda Rodrigues in a mall in the South Zone of Rio (Photo: Agnews)

Fernanda Souza’s Girlfriend, Eduarda Porto strolled through a mall in the South Zone of Rio de Janeiro this Thursday (23). Accompanied by Fernanda Rodrigues, the friends caught up on the conversation while walking through the halls of the place.

Eduarda Porto and Fernanda Rodrigues were accompanied by another friend and a child. The foursome window-shopped the mall and stopped for ice cream.

Eduarda Porto and Fernanda Rodrigues were clicked with another friend and a child (Photo: Agnews)

Last week, Eduarda went with Fernanda to Bruno de Luca’s 40th birthday. Smiling, the lawyer posed hugging the presenter in one of several images shared by the artist on his Instagram. The party was attended by Luciano Huck and other celebrities.

Fernanda Souza took over her romance with Eduarda Porto on April 22 this year. Since then, she has been more discreet about her private life. This is the first relationship that the actress assumes after the end of her marriage with singer Thiaguinho, who is currently dating ex-BBB Carol Peixinho.

“Knowing and welcoming each discovery about yourself is an enriching and transforming process. It’s being who you are. It’s living what you want. We are very grateful to have found ourselves on this beautiful path that has been revealed to us. Love is love!” , said Fernanda at the time.