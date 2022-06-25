Find out what it takes to calculate the price of gasoline

In 2022 alone, the price of gasoline rose, on average, 22%. However, if we compare with the median value of 2019, the jump was greater than 70% in all gas stations. The problem is that no one has yet been able to explain how this price is calculated in real terms.

Everyone knows that the price of gasoline directly depends on the value of oil. In addition, it is also no secret that there are taxes and logistical issues in the market that impact the final value. Still, doubts are constant in the face of so much controversial news.

Understand how to calculate the price of gasoline from now on

The variable that most interferes in the price of gasoline is oil, since it is the main raw material in the matter. The calculation of oil, in turn, is measured by the International Parity policy, which has been active since 2016. Thus, the price of a barrel is calculated based on the international value of the fuel, which is measured in dollars.

Therefore, every time the international price of oil rises, the price of gasoline also rises. More than that, whenever the price of the dollar rises, so does gasoline. By increasing gasoline, the price of ethanol also rises to regulate the issue of supply and demand.

Impact of logistics

In turn, the logistics of distribution, production and processing of gasoline also have a cost. Even the transport of fuels also impacts on this. Whenever diesel oil increases in price, transportation becomes more expensive and so all fuels tend to become even more expensive. It is public policies that manage to control the situation whenever they are used correctly.

Gasoline price taxes

Finally, gasoline has taxes levied on the final price paid by consumers. In general, there are four main taxes: ICMS, PIS/PASEP, COFINS and CIDE. Of all, only ICMS is a tax levied by states, while the others apply to the federal government.

From all these variables, the price of gasoline is established and may or may not be controlled by the public administration.