Flamengo will have news for the game against América-MG; check the roster and related

Looking for another victory at home in the Brazilian Championship, the Flamengo will have news for this Saturday’s match, against América-MG. Coach Dorival Jr. will make changes from the last games and promote a “premiere”.

Recovered from injury, goalkeeper Santos will return to the red-black goal after almost two months. The archer’s last match was against Talleres, on May 5, in the Libertadores group stage. This will be his first game in the Brasileirão 2022. Goalkeeper Diego Alves, spared, was not listed.

The back line will also be completely modified taking into account the defeat to Atlético-MG, on Wednesday. In attack, Pedro will start playing. The journalist Venê Casagrande gave the information first and the THROW! confirmed.

The team that goes to the field will be: Saints; Rodinei, Gustavo Henrique and Léo Pereira and Ayrton Lucas; Thiago Maia, João Gomes, Andreas Pereira and Arrascaeta, Gabigol and Pedro.

Flamengo and América-MG face each other at 19:00 (Brasília time) this Saturday, at Maracanã, in the 14th round of the Brasileirão Serie A. Rubro-Negro occupies the 14th place, with 15 points, while Coelho is one position below, with the same score.