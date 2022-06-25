Flay is questioned by a follower about alleged affair with Neymar and Léo Santana and rips the verb with the internet user: “At least ridiculous”

Flay already had a musical career before joining the BBB 20 and after she left the show, the singer’s love life became the center of attention with followers who want to know what her affairs are. After repercussion, rumors emerged that the artist would have had some affairs with celebrities such as Neymar Jr. and Leo Santana.

However, the ex-BBB does not like to talk about it at all and this became even clearer this Friday (24). When answering questions on Instagram, an admirer asked if the influencer managed to forget Neymar and Leo Santanaobviously the girl put the internet user in his rightful place.

“To say the least ridiculous, biased and disrespectful this little question knowing that these are two committed men. No clue at all.”, he stated. The profile “Subcelebrities” came to share the singer’s stories and the post was bombarded with followers who did not approve of the lines of the friend of Pink mouth.

“Just didn’t answer,” wrote one. “Why did you answer then?” said another. “Posted because I wanted to have a cookie”, reproved another. It is worth mentioning that Flay never took a position on the matter and recently ended the engagement with the model Pedro Maia. “Pedro and I are no longer together as a couple, but I will always be by his side in his dreams and whatever he needs from me,” he said in a statement at the time.