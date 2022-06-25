Flexible flights to Foz do Iguaçu from R$ 146 round trip

The Iguaçu Falls are one of the 7 Natural Wonders of the World and if you dream of visiting them, have flexibility and want to save money, you have to take advantage of flexible flights to Foz do Iguaçu from only R$ 146 round trip with taxes included, with travel dates between September 2022 and June 2023.

The lowest value is for departures from Curitiba in June, but there are airline tickets departing from São Paulo for R$253, from Belo Horizonte for R$298, from Brasília for R$388, or from Rio de Janeiro and more cities from R$501. All flights are round trip with fees included.

Check out the rules and the table with the links in the post and enjoy! Remembering that this offer is for a limited time only!

Flexible flights to Foz do Iguaçu

OriginPeriodPriceLink
AracajuSep/22-Jun/23BRL 936Buy here
BethlehemSep/22-Jun/23BRL 989Buy here
Belo HorizonteSep/22-Jun/23BRL 298Buy here
Good viewSep/22-Jun/23BRL 1,062Buy here
BrasiliaSep/22-Jun/23BRL 388Buy here
Large fieldSep/22-Jun/23BRL 944Buy here
cuiabáSep/22-Jun/23BRL 685Buy here
CuritibaSep/22-Jun/23BRL 146Buy here
FlorianopolisSep/22-Jun/23BRL 233Buy here
StrengthSep/22-Jun/23BRL 602Buy here
goiâniaSep/22-Jun/23BRL 771Buy here
João PessoaSep/22-Jun/23BRL 527Buy here
MacapáSep/22-Jun/23BRL 1,438Buy here
MaceióSep/22-Jun/23BRL 1,006Buy here
manausSep/22-Jun/23BRL 849Buy here
ChristmasSep/22-Jun/23BRL 664Buy here
palmsSep/22-Jun/23BRL 894Buy here
Porto AlegreSep/22-Jun/23BRL 388Buy here
Porto VelhoSep/22-Jun/23BRL 960Buy here
RecifeSep/22-Jun/23BRL 721Buy here
White RiverSep/22-Jun/23BRL 1,270Buy here
Rio de JaneiroSep/22-Jun/23BRL 501Buy here
saviorSep/22-Jun/23BRL 674Buy here
São LuísSep/22-Jun/23BRL 1,011Buy here
Sao PauloSep/22-Jun/23BRL 253Buy here
TeresinaSep/22-Jun/23BRL 1,006Buy here
VictorySep/22-Jun/23BRL 668Buy here

How do Flexible Flights work?

Flexible Promo flights are a novelty in the Brazilian market created by 123milhas, currently the largest online travel agency in Brazil. In this modality, the traveler saves by buying the round-trip air ticket well in advance, outside of some periods with very high demand, such as some days in December, January, July and on national holidays or festive dates and events.

The trip can be confirmed one day before or after the chosen date, always maintaining the chosen stay (number of days at destination). For example, if you book a one-way ticket on the 10th and return on the 20th, the one-way ticket will preferably be issued on the day you booked, but it can also be confirmed on the 9th and 19th (previous day), or the 11th and 21st (day later). In addition, it is not possible to choose the airline and the time of the flight, which may have a stopover or connection.

Preferably, up to 45 days before the trip, the company will send the flight data. But, in some cases, confirmation can be made exceptionally up to 10 days before the departure date. Cancellation is free within 15 days of purchase. Afterwards, the fine is 20% until the ticket is issued. Once the ticket has been issued, the amount paid will no longer be refunded.

The fares charged on Flexible Promo Flights are real prices that have already been marketed by airlines in recent months. There is nothing magical or outlandish. One of the central points that make this type of product possible is the purchase of the ticket and round trip well in advance and some negotiations made by the company.

An important detail: wait for confirmation of travel dates to book your accommodation or buy tours and tickets. Or book options with free cancellation and change.

How is the luggage on Flexible Flights?

You will be entitled to a carry-on bag weighing up to 10 kg to be accommodated in the plane’s luggage, plus a bag or backpack, as required by law on domestic and international flights. If you wish to purchase checked baggage, you must contact the airline directly to purchase it, after issuing the ticket.

Flexible flights with children

  • Babies up to 1 year and 11 months: Theuntil the return date of the trip, they do not pay. However, be sure to inform the baby’s data (full name and date of birth) in the “Travel form”.
  • Children from 2 years: for children from 2 years old, it is necessary to purchase a flight equal to an adult.

Flexible flights with groups

123miles guarantees the issuance of up to 4 people flying together on the same flights. For groups with 5 or more people, there may be division into different flights, if the company is not able to allocate them all together.

About Yadunandan Singh

