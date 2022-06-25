Fluminense x Cruzeiro: Ronaldo sees open duel and values ​​match at Maracanã: “Very good test” | cruise

Present at Maracanã this Thursday, Ronaldo highly praised the delivery of Cruzeiro, but admitted the difficulties against Fluminense. The Cruzeiro football manager praised the Carioca team and saw the match as a great test, especially thinking about the next season.

Ronaldo believes that Cruzeiro withstood the pressure of Fluminense, who played with one more player throughout the second half, after the expulsion of the boy Geovane Jesus.

“We faced a very good team. I want to congratulate Fluminense. The truth is that Fluminense has great players, a young, quality team, and we held up well. Tactically well, technically a little more shy in the first half, but It was a great game, very tough.”

– (…) Our players were too many warriors. A time with one less player, against a team of great quality. I want to congratulate my players, who were warriors, gave themselves to the fullest. A shame the result, but I want to recognize everyone’s effort – completed Ronaldo, in live.

1 of 3 Ronaldo praised Cruzeiro’s delivery against Fluminense — Photo: Staff Images/Cruzeiro Ronaldo praised Cruzeiro’s delivery against Fluminense — Photo: Staff Images/Cruzeiro

Cruzeiro’s manager believes in the turn of the score on July 12 at Mineirão, and also considers that the Maracanã match should be valued as a test for the Minas Gerais team, thinking mainly about 2023. Cruzeiro’s main objective is access to the elite, in 2022, and next year would have teams like Fluminense.

– Unfortunately, we took home a defeat, but it’s not scary. We can turn around. We have our strong supporters at Mineirão, but it was a nice game.

“It was good to see our team facing a powerful team, and so we had a little idea of ​​what we have to improve, where to evolve, grow, reinforce in the near future, maybe next year. Very good test.”

Fans who followed the live also questioned the manager about the refereeing of Maracanã. Many wanted the expulsion of goalkeeper Fábio, in a move that put his hand on the ball outside the area. Ronaldo avoided problematizing the situation, despite recognizing a slightly stricter arbitration in Cruzeiro’s bids.

– I don’t want to get into the merits. I strongly believe that field and video referees are error-prone. There were mistakes for both sides, perhaps a bit more rigorous refereeing with Cruzeiro, but nothing supernatural. Maybe that move by Fábio catching the ball inside the area, he slips with his body, the ball starts to come out, and it seems that he still touches the ball outside the area with his hand. What would happen was expulsion, and maybe I could balance the game more. But it was a great game.

